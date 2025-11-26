Hundred Acre Is a Success Story

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Colder temperatures typically signal the end of growing season in Wisconsin, as farmers refocus on processing harvests, maintaining soil health and planning for spring.

Not at Hundred Acre.

“We’re firing on all cylinders here,” said Chris Corkery, founder and CEO of the company, which is currently housed at Century City Business Park, 3945 N. 31st St.

After entering select stores in 2024, Hundred Acre has increased its staff threefold over the past six months—from four employees to 12—and recently expanded its retail presence statewide. It now sells its products — salad blend, Italian basil and pesto — at all Wisconsin Metro Markets.

“It’s been a remarkable undertaking—it’s a milestone for small businesses to accomplish this,” said Corkery, expressing gratitude for Metro Market’s parent company, Kroger, for its support. “They’ve had a really personal touch that’s helped us grow.”

And there’s still more on the horizon. Having reached capacity at its Northwest Side farm, Hundred Acre plans to launch a second Milwaukee location by the end of 2026, marking the first step towards Corkery’s larger vision to operate up to 30 farms nationwide by 2036.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The move, he told members of the Rotary Club of Milwaukee in a Nov. 4 presentation, would help fulfill the company’s mission to decentralize food systems and supply communities with local produce.

Meanwhile, Hundred Acre is working with a Milwaukee-based partner to roll out an improved pesto formula—known internally as Pesto 2.0. “The product itself is getting a major facelift,” Corkery said. “It has all-new packaging, better quality and a longer shelf life, but still with the same great recipe.”

The company is also set to expand its product line with new artisanal sauces—basil agave vinaigrette and basil green goddess dressing—which are set to hit shelves in January.

Corkery, a culinary school graduate whose industry career includes work at the Michelin-starred Gramercy Tavern, plays a key role in recipe development. “You’d think there’s a lab with all kinds of experts, but this is still very grassroots—it’s coming straight from the founder,” he said.

A New Era of Agriculture

An urban farm, Hundred Acre uses vertical hydroponic systems to produce crops year-round—all with zero soil, no pesticides and minimal water consumption compared to traditional methods.

While its indoor setting acts as a physical shield from environmental threats, the farm’s hyper-local setup offers some protection from external pressures such as inflation, tariffs and supply chain fluctuations. Since opening in 2021, Corkery said Hundred Acre’s prices have remained constant even as volume and quality improve. “Having a local ecosystem isn’t just a marketing term,” he said. “It’s food security.”

The Century City location has steadily increased capacity through improved operations — an achievement Corkery credits to his employees.

“When folks ask what sets us apart, it’s that we’re heavily invested in the people we bring on,” he said. “We don’t look at farmers as hourly day labor, but rather as salaried career builders with benefits.”

Just as the Hundred Acre views the industry from a different perspective, Corkery hopes aspiring farmers do, too.

“We’re really trying to attract and retain the future farmers of America,” he said, noting that farming doesn’t always mean “backbreaking labor in rural areas and rough conditions. It’s a new era for growing food.”

For more information, or to search Hundred Acre retailers, visit the company’s website.