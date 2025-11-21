Thanksgiving Food Drive Offers Free Meal Kits

Sherman Phoenix set to distribute turkeys, hams and side dishes Nov. 25. Several other giveaways planned.

Community leaders will host a food drive on Tuesday, Nov. 25 to ensure Milwaukee families are stocked with staple ingredients ahead of the big feast.

Turkeys, hams and complete meal kits filled with traditional Thanksgiving side dishes will be available for pickup at Sherman Phoenix Marketplace, 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave., from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., or as supplies last.

The food drive, led by Alders Russell W. Stamper, II and DiAndre Jackson, along with former Alderman Khalif Rainey, is supported by local partners including Visit Milwaukee, Carnevor, The Firm Consulting, Feeding America, Hassan Akhtar, Miron Construction, MFA Local 215 and the Milwaukee Admirals.

“This initiative is about dignity, compassion, and making sure families have what they need to celebrate the holiday season,” Stamper and Rainey said in a joint statement. “We’re grateful to our community partners for standing with us and supporting Milwaukee families.”

The Thanksgiving-themed drive builds on continuing efforts from local leaders to address food insecurity—including a rapid response to lapsed funding for FoodShare.

The federal government’s record-length shutdown caused benefits to pause on the first of the month, though they were restored statewide on Nov. 6 after a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to release funding.

In the interim, the City of Milwaukee raised more than $74,000 over the span of one week for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and NourishMKE. Funds were earmarked to support community members during the shutdown, which ended Nov. 12. SNAP is now fully funded through Sept. 30, 2026, with no future disruptions anticipated.

However, food insecurity persists in Milwaukee, where data from Feeding America shows that more than 10% of residents experience hunger. Local advocates have raised alarms over widening food deserts, worsened by the recent closure of area Pick ‘n Save grocery stores.

The upcoming food drive is open to the public with no registration required.

Similar drives are planned throughout the city leading up to the holiday, including events hosted by Hanan Relief Group on Nov. 22, Victory Garden Initiative on Nov. 22, Gee’s Clippers on Nov. 22, Bethel-Bethany United Church of Christ on Nov. 23, St. Mark African Methodist Episcopal Church on Nov. 23, Milwaukee Dream Center on Nov. 23, Evolve Church on Nov. 24 and Dominican Center and Amani United on Nov. 25