City-Led Food Drive Raises $74,000

In just under a week, the City of Milwaukee has raised more than $74,000 in donations for its community-backed food drive—enough to fund more than 222,000 meals for families affected by delays in federal food assistance benefits.

The funds, including $20,000 from the Brewers Community Foundation, will support Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and NourishMKE, during the ongoing government shutdown.

Food donations are also being accepted at more than 100 sites across the city, with dropboxes at Milwaukee County King Community Center and the Milwaukee County Kosciuszko Community Center added over the weekend.

Benefits associated with FoodShare, the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program and the Affordable Care Act (ACA) were paused Nov. 1 due to a federal funding lapse. Although two federal judges have ordered the Trump administration to release emergency funding, it remains unclear when benefits will resume and what amount will be provided.

The funding cutoff prompted Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers to declare a state of emergency on Friday, criticizing the shutdown for “jeopardizing access to critical resources and programs that are necessary for the health, safety, well-being, and economic security of Wisconsinites.” Evers also directed the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) to take steps against price gouging.

In Milwaukee, organizers continue to monitor the shutdown’s impact while helping connect families with support, according to a Monday news release. “The drive has seen remarkable community engagement,” the City of Milwaukee Health Department said in a statement Monday. “It is a powerful reminder of how Milwaukee shows up for its own when it matters most.”

The city-led effort is just one of numerous food drives and individual contributions in effect throughout the area. Local restaurants, including Midwest SAD, Strange Town, Gather Bakehouse, Classic Slice, Tricklebee Cafe and others, are offering free food to FoodShare recipients during the lapse. Grassroots initiatives, such as Milwaukee Grocery Buddies, have also emerged.

“The city and county encourage everyone to give where they can, whether that’s donating to this effort, supporting local pantries, or volunteering their time,” the news release continues.

For donation and assistance information, visit the City of Milwaukee’s Food Drive page or Milwaukee County’s Food Assistance page. Individuals can also call the 211 social services hotline.

While FoodShare funding hangs in limbo, WIC benefits remain active through the end of November. Milwaukee families can continue accessing health insurance through the ACA marketplace, with representatives from the Health Department’s Community Healthcare Access Program available to assist with plan selection, subsidy applications and enrollment before the Jan. 15 deadline. Learn more online or by calling (414) 286-8620.