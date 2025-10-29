City Launches Drive Ahead of Federal Cutoff of FoodShare Benefits

Donations are being accepted at more than 100 Milwaukee sites.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

With FoodShare benefits set to pause at the end of the week, local leaders are launching a last-minute food drive to keep families fed amid the ongoing government shutdown.

The drive, held in collaboration with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and NourishMKE, will collect nonperishable food and monetary donations to support Milwaukee-area food pantries. It begins immediately and will continue until benefits are restored.

During a Tuesday afternoon press conference announcing the effort, Mayor Cavalier Johnson urged residents to contribute. “While things are not going the way that they should in Washington, Milwaukee refuses to wait,” he said. “We’re going to take care of our own.”

Donation boxes have been placed at more than 100 locations across Milwaukee, including all public schools, police department districts and public library branches in the city proper. Additional drop-off sites include Milwaukee City Hall, 200 E. Wells St.; Milwaukee County Courthouse, 901 N. 9th St.; Frank P. Zeidler Municipal Building, 841 N. Broadway; Marcia P. Coggs Health & Human Services Center, 1230 W. Cherry St.; the Hillview Building, 1615 S. 22nd St.; Fiserv Forum, 1111 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave.; and Mason Temple Church of God in Christ, 6098 N. 35th St.

Recommended donations include canned vegetables, dried fruits and pantry staples such as grains, cereal and condiments, along with proteins like dried beans, canned tuna and beef jerky. Fresh food donations can be coordinated through pantry partners, said Valerie MacMillan, executive director of NourishMKE, who also noted a need for salt, seasonings and cooking oil.

Since news of the impending pause began to circulate last week, NourishMKE has seen a large spike in demand, Macmillan said. The same is true for Feeding America’s network of food pantries in Eastern Wisconsin. Even before the shutdown, the nonprofit saw a jump of 3,000 clients from August to September, said Partnership Manager Josey Strand. “We are equipped to handle hard times, but we were never built to replace FoodShare benefits.”

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

City leaders including Commissioner of Health Mike Totoraitis, Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services Director Shakita LaGrant-McClain and Superintendent Brenda Cassellius also attended the press conference, along with Pastor Sean Tatum and representatives from the police department, public library and the Milwaukee Bucks.

“Milwaukee families are facing a very real and fast-approaching threat,” Totoraitis said, noting that his department began coordinating assistance early last week when it became aware of the looming pause. “This is public health in action—working to support the families that need it most.”

LaGrant-McClain, who attended on behalf of County Executive David Crowley, said the DHHS is “prepared to support more than 230,000 individuals” slated to lose access to benefits starting Nov. 1

Cassellius reminded families that children can access breakfast and lunch through MPS, with dinner also provided to those in some after-school programs. She said schools are bracing for increased necessity.

“Families aren’t responsible for this political impasse and have little power to resolve it, but they are the ones who are carrying the burden unfairly,” Cassellius said. “We have to compel the administration to step up and find a solution.”

For donation and assistance information, or for additional resources, visit the City of Milwaukee’s Food Drive page or Milwaukee County’s Food Assistance page. Individuals can also call the 211 social services hotline for assistance.