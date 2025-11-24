Japanese Restaurant Planned For Former Glorioso’s Building

Family-friendly eatery aims to open in spring 2026 with noodles, hot pot and sushi.

Milwaukee, meet Miyaki.

The latest venture from prolific entrepreneurs Lin Jin Xiao and Selina Zhang, a Japanese restaurant, is set to open next spring at 1020 E. Brady St., replacing the former Glorioso’s Appetito and Sage Harvest cooking school.

After purchasing the attached buildings at 1016-1022 and 1024-1028 E. Brady St. earlier this year, the business partners are moving to launch a family-friendly eatery offering traditional hot pot, comforting curries and a la carte sushi.

The future restaurant aims to be community focused, serving as a gathering place for after-school snacks and post-work gatherings, Xiao told Urban Milwaukee. That goal is reflected in the name, Miyaki, which represents “a place for people to get together.”

Preliminary plans for the restaurant are detailed in a license application, which proposes a 4,169-square-foot dining area, space for a bar and a sidewalk cafe with seven tables. Meanwhile, the former cooking school may continue as a site for recipe demonstrations, sushi classes and more.

Xiao and Zhang are working with designers to reimagine the space with new decor, but said they don’t have plans for major construction.

A tentative menu for Miyaki features a wide range of Japanese cuisine, from kid-friendly noodle and rice bowls to more adventurous offerings from the sushi bar.

Appetizers could include dumplings, spiced fried chicken and takoyaki—octopus balls topped with katsu mayonnaise, dried fish and nori flakes, alongside classic starters like miso soup and seaweed salad. Main dishes range from hot pot and grilled Japanese skewers to comforting specialties such as katsu curry rice, udon and molten cheese tonkatsu.

The sushi bar would serve small bites like sliced yellowtail with jalapeño and black caviar, tuna and lobster dumplings and spicy crab salad wrapped in fresh salmon, as well as a selection of traditional rolls, hand rolls and nigiri sashimi.

Miyaki has also applied for a liquor license, though the application packet does not include a proposed beverage menu.

The upcoming restaurant would join a growing portfolio of Milwaukee-area businesses currently operating under Xiao and Zhang. The partners also co-own Kawa at 2321 N. Murray Ave., the Tsaocaa franchise at 2224 N. Farwell Ave., Kawa Ramen and Sushi in the 3rd Street Market Hall and Kawa Japanese at 325 W. Silver Spring Dr. in Glendale.

Given city approval, Miyaki targets an opening by May or June, Xiao said, noting that the restaurant’s proposed hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily.

