Elbow Room’s early success at its Brookfield flagship left the restaurant wanting more, well, elbow room, prompting an expansion to Cedarburg earlier this year. Now, ownership has announced a new partnership with 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Joe Thomas.

The former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman joined forces with Elbow Room to debut a Wagyu smash burger. The so-called JT 73 Golden Jacket Burger features a double patty made with meat from Thomas’ Hall of Fame Beef brand, along with jalapeños, honey, Swiss cheese and crispy onion strings—all piled on a pretzel bun.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Joe and bring his Wagyu blend directly to our guests,” co-owner Jake Dehne said in a statement. “This partnership honors hometown pride, Wisconsin grit and the kind of quality our customers expect. The Hall of Fame Beef speaks for itself, and the JT 73 Golden Jacket Burger is an instant classic.”

Thomas, who created the specialty burger himself, said he’s excited to showcase his “high-quality, farm-to-table beef” in a place that “feels like home.”

Although Thomas grew up in the Milwaukee suburbs, he said he has “always felt like a farm boy at heart.” In 2012, after retiring from the NFL, he and his family took over a century-old farm in southwest Wisconsin and began raising steers. “I can’t wait for people to taste what we’ve created together,” he said in a statement.

Elbow Room—formerly C.C.’s Elbow Room—opened in 2022 under founder Cee Cee Ceman. It closed in 2023 and was later acquired by Dehne and his brother, Seth, along with and Robert Jude. The group reopened the business, 2850 N. Brookfield Rd., in 2024 before expanding with Elbow Room Twelve21 Cedarburg, 1221 N .Wauwatosa Rd.

The Dehne brothers also operate Milwaukee businesses including The Lucky Clover, Red, White and Blue and 90s2K Cafe.

JT 73 Golden Jacket Burgers are available now at both Elbow Room locations.

