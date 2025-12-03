New Restaurant For Silver City

La Chinampa will expand its footprint—and menu—in the former Shalom space.

Walker’s Point eatery La Chinampa plans to expand its Milwaukee footprint with a second location at 3500 W. National Ave., filling the turnkey space recently vacated by Shalom Puerto Rican Restaurant.

In a departure from La Chinampa’s current menu of tacos, tortas and burritos, the proposed restaurant would focus on pizza, pasta, chicken wings and other casual eats, chef-owner Oscar Vega told Urban Milwaukee in a text message. However, it will still operate under the same name and may add a few Mexican dishes, depending on customer feedback.

An occupancy permit also notes plans to serve beer and wine—a service not currently available at the Walker’s Point restaurant, 402 S. 2nd St.

Vega’s industry career spans more than two decades, with experience in a variety of roles across multiple restaurants before launching La Chinampa. Though he’s well-versed in Chinese, Italian, Middle Eastern and Turkish cuisines, Mexican food has remained foundational to the business.

La Chinampa got its start in Greenfield as a takeout-only restaurant at 5442 W. Forest Home Ave. In 2023, the business relocated to the former Boo Boo’s in Walker’s Point, transforming the beloved—albeit ramshackle—sandwich shop into a counter-service eatery.

Throughout his nearly three-year tenure, Vega has continued to update and improve the building, debuting new signage and renovating the enclosed patio into an all-seasons dining room.

La Chinampa also operates food trucks throughout the city.

The Silver City building, overlooking a key intersection just south of the high-traffic 35th Street Viaduct, has been vacant since earlier this year when Shalom closed its doors, citing potential challenges related to the upcoming reconstruction of National Avenue. The multi-year, grant-aided project is set to begin in 2026. Shalom continues to seek a new location in hopes of reopening.

The future La Chinampa will need city approval before opening. An occupancy permit is pending for the National Avenue location, though the restaurant has not yet applied for its food or liquor licenses. Proposed hours of operation are Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

