Many new places include a plant-based bakery, Bay View brunch spot and a tea shop.

Amid the whirlwind of prix fixe dinners, trivia nights, farmers market visits and awards nominations, Milwaukee’s restaurant industry is nearing the end of another year.

In 2025 the city brought renewed commitment to uplifting old stalwarts—unwilling, after too many losses, to take favorite dining places for granted. It also said some painful farewells, though new arrivals outpaced closures.

One Eastside property nets out at zero for the year, though neighbors are already calling it a win. After closing The Original in June, co-owner Craig Rzepka rebranded the restaurant, 2498 N. Bartlett Ave., as OG Pub & Grille, welcoming guests back in late November.

Executive Chef Matthew Bruns continues with the revamped business, now a gastropub serving chicken wings, cheese curds and a smash burger that’s “to die for,” according to early reviewers.

Despite its refreshed menu, the corner building maintains the homey and lightly elevated feel of its predecessor—complete with an ornate bar and vintage decor. New standing tables and flat screen TVs pair perfectly with OG’s full bar program.

The East Side business is one of nearly a dozen new establishments to debut in Milwaukee last month, joining a Bay View brunch cafe, a plant-based bakery and more. See the full list below.

Axolotl Cafe

New operators have transformed the former Blackwood Brothers Restaurant and Social Club into a cozy brunch destination. Axolotl Cafe offers Mexican-inspired brunch fare—horchata pancakes, chilaquiles, quesabirria and more—at 3001 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

The business may eventually expand its hours and menu to accommodate afternoon crowds, owner Jorge Trejo told the Milwaukee licenses committee earlier this year.

Blue Hour Cafe

Cold weather blues? Plan a trip to Blue Hour Cafe.

The chic pop-up is slowly taking shape at 2410 N. Murray Ave., serving up lattes, matcha and bakery from a tiny counter inside its ivy-covered building. The cafe’s current schedule is limited to weekends only, but is set to pick up once interior construction is complete.

3rd Street Market Hall Vendors

Three new arrivals are sweetening the lineup at 3rd Street Market Hall. Drip Chocolate, Can-D Shop and Bebe Cafe are now open at 275 W. Wisconsin Ave., serving chocolate-dipped treats, old-fashioned candies, coffee drinks and more.

Jasher’s Organic Tea House

Follow the smell of fresh ginger, cardamom and clove to Jasher’s Organic Tea House, where owners Jack DeDecker and Swarpana Chakranarayan are now serving authentic chai with whole milk and jaggery, along with a broader selection of expertly steeped teas, coffee and baked goods.

The tea shop quietly debuted at 2680 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. in late November. Its soft opening is set to continue in the coming weeks with hours Tuesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dunkin’

The city’s latest Dunkin’ location is now open at 914 N. 27th St., serving the chain’s signature doughnuts, coffee and breakfast items under franchisee Kardo Rasha.

The new Dunkin’ features the same menu as all other locations for the chain. Walk-up, online and drive-thru ordering are available.

Swansong

Flocks of geese residing in Humboldt Park are soon to depart in search of warmer temperatures and a steady food supply. Nearby, however, both are already abundant at Swansong.

The new bar and restaurant, 3216 S. Howell Ave., quietly opened Nov. 21 with a limited selection of small bites, beer and wine, along with an in-house art gallery.

An expanded menu, featuring seasonal small plates, cocktails and coffee, is expected in the near future.

Sabor a Pueblo

After a string of tenants specializing in Syrian, Puerto Rican, Japanese and Mexican cuisines, the latest business at 807 W. Historic Mitchell St. is uniting cultures over a universal love of fresh-baked bread.

Sabor a Pueblo Bakery celebrated its grand opening Nov. 5 and has continued in recent weeks with a menu of breads, pastries, savory entrees and cafe de olla.

Hooch MKE

While The Canteen enjoys a seasonal hiatus, Hooch MKE has taken up residency at 3040 S. Delaware Ave. The plant-based bakery, led by Casey Elliot, timed its opening with Milwaukee’s inaugural Vegan Restaurant Week.

It now opens Friday through Sunday in the Bay View storefront, offering scratch-made goods including sourdough bread, cinnamon rolls, pies and more.

