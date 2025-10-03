Inaugural Vegan Restaurant Week Scheduled

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Nearly 30 local eateries are set to participate in Milwaukee’s inaugural Vegan Restaurant Week, aiming to showcase the flavor and versatility of plant-based dishes across a seven-day, city-wide feast.

Pizza, doughnuts, burgers and ice cream—all typically off-limits to vegan diners—will abound in modified forms during the event, running Nov. 3 through 9 to coincide with the first full week of National Vegan Month.

That includes dairy-free slices from Ian’s Pizza, vegan cheesecake from Gather Bakehouse and Palomino‘s hot fried “chicken” sandwich, along with creative specials from Odd Duck, Lucky Ginger, Strange Town and more.

Some restaurants will also offer special events, discounts and promotions, such as Café Corazón’s Vegan Meetup & Menu Tasting benefitting Sauce Milwaukee, pop-ups from Solful Kitchen and Vegan Soul at Tricklebee Cafe and $1 off all vegan menu items at Classic Slice.

Similar to events like Downtown Dining Week and Halal Restaurant Week, the vegan-friendly experience aims to uplift small businesses while encouraging diners to explore new cuisines, according to founder Wendy Mireles.

“We want to shine a bright spotlight on all of the options we have for dining out in our amazing city,” she said in a statement.

As the owner of Café Corazón, Mireles said maintaining a selection of fully vegan dishes is important not just for customers abstaining from animal products, but for anyone who loves flavorful food. “We want guests to love our vegan offerings because they are delicious and just happen to be vegan, as well.”

Twenty-nine restaurants have already signed on for the event, which requires participants to offer at least one vegan item for the duration of the week.

A full list is available to view online. And there’s still room for more. Those interested in Milwaukee Vegan Restaurant Week participation should email Stephanie Vienonen, Café Corazón’s Vegan Community Ambassador, at steph@corazonmilwaukee.com to get involved.

