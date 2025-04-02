Agency Advances as James Beard Awards Finalist

Cocktail bar in East Town is Milwaukee's sole finalist, down from 8 nominations.

Less than a year ago, Agency was operating as a temporary pop-up inside its sister cafe, Discourse Coffee. Between services, staff worked quickly to transform the airy cafe, placing props, dimming lights and swapping syrups for spirits, both alcoholic and non.

This dedication to immersive service, combined with boundary-pushing flavors and a flair for drama, has secured the cocktail bar — now in its own space at 817 N. Marshall St. — a coveted spot on the James Beard Foundation’s shortlist of Best New Bars for 2025.

Seven additional Milwaukee nominees, including six chefs and one bar, did not advance.

In January, the Foundation named Ross Bachhuber and Samuel Ek of Odd Duck, Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite of EsterEv and Kyle Knall of Birch as semifinalists for Best Chef: Midwest. Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge was a semifinalist in the Outstanding Bar category.

The nomination places Agency among the country’s most exceptional drinking establishments, recognized for its preparation, sourcing, hospitality, atmosphere and operations. Additional finalists in the category, which is new in 2025, include Bar Colette in Dallas, Texas; Identidad Cocktail Bar in San Juan, Puerto Rico; Merai in Brookline, Massachusetts and ViceVersa in Miami, Florida.

Agency first launched in January 2023 as one of the nation’s first fully hybrid cocktail bars, offering nearly identical menus of traditional and non-alcoholic drinks.

Since relocating to its own space at Dubbel Dutch, a historic mansion and boutique hotel in East Town, Agency has continued to carve out a niche in the local beverage scene. In addition to classic cocktails, Agency leverages technology and cultural themes in its ever-changing tasting menu.

Recent offerings range from relatively tame—like vegan clarified rum punch—to more adventurous choices, such as alien-inspired dirt cake.

The business’s core team includes Ryan Castelaz, Kat Doughty, Sean Liu and Robert Colletta. Castelaz also operates Discourse, which has locations downtown and inside Radio Milwaukee.

The annual James Beard Awards celebrate excellence and innovation across the nation. Established in 1990 and first awarded in 1991, the Restaurant and Chef Awards are one of five separate awards programs from the foundation.

Winners will be revealed at a ceremony in Chicago on June 16.

