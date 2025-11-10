3rd Street Market Welcomes 3 New Vendors
Recent additions offer coffee, candy and chocolate at downtown dining hub
Nearly three months after launching its burger and ice cream stand at 3rd Street Market Hall, Bebe Zito is bringing a sister concept to the adjacent vendor stall.
Bebe Cafe opened Monday at 275 W. Wisconsin Ave., serving a menu that blends Brazilian, American and New Orleans-inspired cuisine, along with a beverage program developed in partnership with Minneapolis-based Misfit Coffee.
“Our goal is simple: to serve gourmet food that tastes like a sit-down meal, but is ready in minutes,” said co-founder Gabriella Grant, who leads both businesses with her husband, Ben Spangler. “This is high-quality food designed for real life—grab-and-go, without compromise.”
With an eye on convenience, the counter-service cafe offers breakfast and deli sandwiches on housemade focaccia, topped with “thoughtful ingredients” such as premium bacon from the Smoky Mountains. The menu also features beignets and NOLA-style Muffaletta sandwiches.
Grant and Spangler have tapped Marcus Parkansky to provide a house espresso blend and craft beverages inspired by the Bebe Zito team’s experience in ice cream and pastry. Parkansky, a Milwaukee native, gained industry experience locally at Valentine Coffee Roasters before co-founding Misfit in 2015.
Bebe Cafe, opening daily at 8 a.m., is one of several recent additions to the downtown dining hub, joining dessert-focused Drip Chocolate and Can-D Shop.
Drip Chocolate arrived in late September with a sweet-tooth-friendly menu of dipped and drizzled treats, crepes, cheesecakes and more. Led by Jada Baake, along with Tim Szuta and Greg Kieckbusch of Rod & Makk, the business leans into trending flavors and concepts, including Dubai chocolate strawberry dessert cups topped with molded chocolate Labubus.
Drip Chocolate is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Elsewhere in the hall, Darnell Williams opened Can-D Shop in late October, offering cases of rich chocolate treats and colorful rows of bulk candy—just in time for Halloween. With a setup reminiscent of a classic penny candy store, down to the pink-and-white-striped awning, Williams sells a rainbow of saltwater taffy, gummies, suckers and other confections by the pound, while specialty items like truffles sit in a case beside the counter.
Can-D Shop is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
