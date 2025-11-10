3rd Street Market Welcomes 3 New Vendors

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Nearly three months after launching its burger and ice cream stand at 3rd Street Market Hall, Bebe Zito is bringing a sister concept to the adjacent vendor stall.

Bebe Cafe opened Monday at 275 W. Wisconsin Ave., serving a menu that blends Brazilian, American and New Orleans-inspired cuisine, along with a beverage program developed in partnership with Minneapolis-based Misfit Coffee.

“Our goal is simple: to serve gourmet food that tastes like a sit-down meal, but is ready in minutes,” said co-founder Gabriella Grant, who leads both businesses with her husband, Ben Spangler. “This is high-quality food designed for real life—grab-and-go, without compromise.”

With an eye on convenience, the counter-service cafe offers breakfast and deli sandwiches on housemade focaccia, topped with “thoughtful ingredients” such as premium bacon from the Smoky Mountains. The menu also features beignets and NOLA-style Muffaletta sandwiches.

Grant and Spangler have tapped Marcus Parkansky to provide a house espresso blend and craft beverages inspired by the Bebe Zito team’s experience in ice cream and pastry. Parkansky, a Milwaukee native, gained industry experience locally at Valentine Coffee Roasters before co-founding Misfit in 2015.

Bebe Cafe, opening daily at 8 a.m., is one of several recent additions to the downtown dining hub, joining dessert-focused Drip Chocolate and Can-D Shop.

Drip Chocolate arrived in late September with a sweet-tooth-friendly menu of dipped and drizzled treats, crepes, cheesecakes and more. Led by Jada Baake, along with Tim Szuta and Greg Kieckbusch of Rod & Makk, the business leans into trending flavors and concepts, including Dubai chocolate strawberry dessert cups topped with molded chocolate Labubus.

Drip Chocolate is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Elsewhere in the hall, Darnell Williams opened Can-D Shop in late October, offering cases of rich chocolate treats and colorful rows of bulk candy—just in time for Halloween. With a setup reminiscent of a classic penny candy store, down to the pink-and-white-striped awning, Williams sells a rainbow of saltwater taffy, gummies, suckers and other confections by the pound, while specialty items like truffles sit in a case beside the counter.

Can-D Shop is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

