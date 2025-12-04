Coffee and Cocktail Bar Would Replace Bar Closed By City

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Concordia residents could soon have a new neighborhood destination for coffee, cocktails and snacks. Felisha Edwards recently submitted a proposal to open Xhale Coffee & Cocktails at 927 N. 27th St., filling the commercial space most recently occupied by Gare-Bear’s tavern.

Pending city approval, the business aims to open in early 2026, offering beverages such as coffee, espresso, tea and fruit juice, along with packaged pastries, chips, candy and peanuts, according to a license application. The sample menu does not include options for alcoholic beverages.

Plans also call for hookah service and poetry readings, but the business—limited to guests 25 and older—says it will not use promoters or amplified sound. Once open, Xhale expects to generate approximately 40% of revenue from alcohol sales, with an additional 30% from food sales and 30% from entertainment fees.

Edwards did not cite any previous ventures in the application, but said she has experience creating “unique environments” for gatherings.

The 1,086-square-foot tavern building is located in the heart of the Near West Side, less than a block away from the Concordia 27 development, a mixed-use community hub featuring commercial space, a coworking cafe, affordable housing apartments, health and wellness services and other amenities.

Gare-Bear’s, the previous tenant, was shuttered by the city in 2021 amid an ongoing, neighborhood-wide push to address issues of loitering, littering and an excess of establishments selling liquor.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Real estate investor Latasha Woodson purchased the building from Gare-Bear’s owner Gary Lieske in 2022, according to city assessment records. Neighboring businesses include Krispy Krunchy Chicken, a fast-food restaurant, and Dunkin’, which recently opened across the street in a former Wendy’s building.

A floor plan for the future Xhale Coffee & Cocktails includes a mix of bar and booth seating, along with standing areas near the entrance and at the back of the space. Edwards began a two-year lease for the building in early October.

Edwards was unavailable for comment by the time of publication.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.