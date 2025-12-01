New Restaurant For Harbor District

Pizza joint would join two existing restaurants at River One.

The fast-growing Harbor District neighborhood is poised to welcome its latest addition, a pizza restaurant, in the coming months.

R1Ver Pizza is proposed to open at 2051 S. 1st St., according to construction documents, where it would join two existing food businesses at River One. The development is also home to The Bridgewater Modern Grill and Casera Cafe & Bakery, as well as apartments and office space.

The restaurant, still in its earliest planning stages, would fill a 3,382-square-foot retail space in the complex. RINKA and ADK Design are leading a full buildout, with construction expected to cost approximately $433,000, according to permits submitted to the city in October.

A representative of R1Ver Pizza declined to share details about the proposed business, noting that tenants are given the opportunity to announce ventures according to their own timeline.

Ownership has not yet submitted a license application for R1Ver Pizza; however, pending permits indicate the restaurant has no plans to serve alcohol.

R1Ver Pizza would join a dynamic bar and restaurant scene at the corner of S. 1st and E. Becher streets.

The Bridgewater Modern Grill opened in an adjacent riverfront space in 2022, offering burgers, seafood and other New American dishes under the leadership of Benson’s Restaurant Group. At the other end of the development, Casera launched in August 2024 with a menu of coffee, espresso, tea and cafe fare—salads, sandwiches, baked goods—along with a small business marketplace.

Across the street, Lincoln Warehouse is home to a number of food and beverage businesses including Component Brewing Company, New Barons Brewing Cooperative, Twisted Path Distillery, Torzala Brewing Co., Melt Chocolates, Jalisco’s Cantina and Stephen’s Breads.

Beyond River One, the Harbor District continues to expand with new affordable housing projects, vacant lot development and neighborhood improvements like the in-progress riverwalk extension.

A target opening date for R1Ver Pizza has not been publicly announced.

