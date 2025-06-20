Construction Beginning On Milwaukee’s Largest-Ever Riverwalk Expansion

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

After almost a decade of planning, construction is underway on Milwaukee’s largest-ever one-time expansion of its riverwalk system.

The 4,300-foot extension will run south from Harbor View Plaza at the eastern end of E. Greenfield Ave. to S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

“Today’s really, really, a truly, truly momentous day for Milwaukee,” said an excited Mayor Cavalier Johnson at a June 10 groundbreaking ceremony. “We are breaking ground on a $30 million investment right here in the Harbor District that represents not just infrastructure, but vision, collaboration and community.”

“It’s the longest stretch of riverwalk the city has ever built at one time,” said Harbor District CEO Tia Torhorst. “It was born out of a true collaboration. This riverwalk was shaped by community feedback, by neighbors who said, ‘let us get close to the water. Let us feel safe and welcome here. And let this reflect us.’ This riverwalk sets a new bar for what’s possible. It invites people to launch their kayak or canoe, elders to stroll, workers to take a lunch break on the water and wildlife to thrive just feet from a working port. It’s a living symbol of what makes the Harbor District so special.”

“This is more about concrete and trails, this is about connection. It’s about connection to the waterfront, to opportunity and to one another,” said Komatsu Mining chief operating officer John Koetz. Planned in 2018 as part of Komatsu Mining‘s South Harbor Campus development, it will follow the Inner Harbor and Kinnickinnic River.

But, at least initially, the project will lack one key connection. It will be split into two disconnected segments. A formal connection across the seldom-used Union Pacific railroad tracks is not being established. “We are not able to make the connection at this time,” said a DCD spokesperson in September 2024. “A connected Riverwalk is the final goal and we are hopeful one can be made in the future.”

The project, however, will still include several features that make it stand out among the city’s ever-growing riverwalk system. For starters, it will be at least 15 feet wide, wider than significant sections of the downtown network. The northernmost section is to function as an expansion of Harbor View Plaza and will include bathrooms and other amenities.

Described in 2022 as “one of the more complicated slices of land you can deal with,” the riverwalk will also need to wrap around a small industrial parcel next to the railroad tracks. The resulting diversion is to be known as “the backyard” and contain natural features. “The node” will also be located nearby, with a portion of the dockwall removed to create a terraced area where individuals can get close to the water that is otherwise located a dozen feet below.

The southern leg will contain “the inlet,” which will take advantage of a leftover car ferry slip to create an interaction point. A bridge will span the inlet. Fish habitats and other nature-focused improvements, developed in partnership with Harbor District Inc., are planned throughout.

The city previously dedicated $14.5 million from a tax incremental financing district from the Komatsu deal to pay for the riverwalk. But rising construction costs and added features caused the project budget to balloon and construction to be delayed. In September 2024, the city won a $14.7 million federal grant.

Torhorst praised area alderman and Common Council President José G. Pérez for championing the project and the Harbor District. The riverwalk groundbreaking was held alongside the 10th anniversary celebration of the Harbor District, which operates as a business improvement district and nonprofit organization.

The riverwalk segments are being designed by SmithGroup. According to a Department of Public Works contracting website, the north segment of the riverwalk is to be constructed by LaLonde Contractors, which submitted a $2.7 million bid. The south segment is to be constructed by Zenith Tech, which submitted a $7.2 million bid.

Construction is to occur over 2025 and 2026.

2022 Conceptual Renderings and Project Budget

