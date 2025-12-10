Uncle Wolfie’s Highlights Former Menu Items

The chop cheese latke waffle among those returning for anniversary celebration.

You’ve heard “The Twelve Days of Christmas”—tis the season for it—but Uncle Wolfie’s Breakfast Tavern’s take on the classic carol might make you forget all about those lords a-leaping.

The brunch spot, 234 E. Vine St., will host “7 Days of Uncle Wolfie’s” from Dec. 11 through 17, offering its own lineup of gifts: former menu favorites.

The week-long streak of daily specials honors the restaurant’s seventh anniversary in Brewers Hill; it opened in December 2018 under co-owners Wolfgang Schaefer and Whitney McAllister, who also operate Orange and Blue Co. and Uncle Wolfie’s Downtown/The Wolf.

Since then, Uncle Wolfie’s has emerged as a local favorite, with customers vying for sunny sidewalk tables throughout the warmer months and lining up for a seat at the cozy bar when the snow starts to fall.

Its everyday menu runs the gamut from classic breakfast—johnny cakes with whipped butter and syrup, biscuits and gravy—to fusion creations like Naan of Your Business, featuring smoked local whitefish, pickled onions, herb salad, sumac, lemon yogurt and herb oil alongside housemade flatbread.

But fans often reminisce on past dishes—items that, despite their popularity, have lost a permanent place on the menu. The restaurant’s anniversary event will put them back in the spotlight, beginning Thursday, Dec. 11 with the Chop Cheese Latke Waffle: tender meat and gooey cheese sandwiched between crispy potato waffles.

On Friday, Dec. 12, Uncle Wolfie’s will feature a coffee-rubbed pulled pork burrito, followed by The McJohnny—breakfast sausage, chili crisp aioli, American cheese and an egg patty between maple-infused cornmeal cakes—on Saturday. The Sunday special is a beet-cured salmon sandwich, with ube oatmeal, PB&J French toast and a burger-inspired Smash Wrap rounding out the week on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Guests who visit for all seven specials will receive a free sweatshirt from the restaurant’s new merch line.

The anniversary celebration culminates in a ticketed dinner at the restaurant, featuring five courses inspired by the aforementioned specials.

The menu features chop cheese tartare with pastrami-seasoned beef tenderloin and caviar; a citrus salad of blood oranges, navel oranges, arugula, blue cheese, pistachios and pickled onions; beet-cured salmon; and coffee barbecue-rubbed strip steaks paired with a chili crisp-fried duck egg and black truffle. A dessert course riffs on the classic peanut butter and jelly, combining peanut butter mousse, mixed berry gelée, cheesecake and Dutch black chocolate crumble.

Pairings from Nonfiction Wine and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for an upcharge during the dinner, set for 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 19. Tickets, starting at $119, are available to purchase online.

