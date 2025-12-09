Have Burgers, Will Travel

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

As a young man, Randey Fisher set out to become a politician. Today, he’s a multi-store franchisee for McDonald’s. Though his chosen career trades constituents for customers, the two paths are more alike than expected.

Now more than a decade into his career, the Milwaukee native is returning to his hometown to take over two local McDonald’s—including one adjacent to the city’s landmark french fry house.

“For me, it’s always been about people,” said Fisher, whose childhood dream was to become the first Black president. “Obviously someone beat me to it,” he added with a laugh. “But I know it’s important that I continue to give back—whether that’s through politics or now as a business owner.”

Fisher attended Rufus King High School and Marquette University, where he studied politics and business. After graduation, he moved to Detroit for a related job, but quickly realized it wasn’t a great fit. “Politics wasn’t really my thing,” Fisher said, adding that he still hoped to work in a field that prioritized connection and positive change.

That desire led Fisher to the golden arches. He went on to manage the highest-grossing McDonald’s in Michigan, where he earned multiple awards for his work before transitioning to the New Orleans market in 2015.

Fisher became a McDonald’s owner and purchased his first restaurant in 2020. Five years later, he received an offer in Milwaukee. “The familiarity was huge,” Fisher said of his decision to return. “Knowing the neighborhoods, my friends, the community—those were all the driving forces.”

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Though Fischer was unable to share specifics on the restaurants he’s acquiring, permit requests confirm both are located on the city’s Northwest Side—one next to the building at 5733 W. Silver Spring Dr., which muralist Fred Kaems painted to resemble an oversized container of McDonald’s french fries. Franchisees Erik and Laura Schroeder continue to own the building, though they no longer operate the next-door restaurant.

Fisher, a first-generation college graduate, credits both his mentors and early experiences for his entrepreneurial achievements. “I have been fortunate enough to be a part of a lot of different programs growing up,” he said, mentioning the Youth Leadership Academy, Upward Bound and Marquette’s Educational Opportunity Program, in particular.

His success is also a testament to his passion for the role. Fisher is on-site six days a week, working side by side with employees, he says. “I know them by first name and they know me. Being able to be there with them every day and see their growth, being able to help them and provide a job to them as well—that’s the most gratifying piece of being an entrepreneur.”

At previous restaurants, Fisher prioritized hosting community events such as Coffee With a Cop, teacher’s night, book readings, giveaways and fundraisers. He aims to continue that with future Milwaukee locations.

“My role is not just being an owner, it’s being a friend, it’s being a pastor, it’s a lot of different things,” Fisher said. “Putting people first is really what has helped catapult me to be successful. I got here because somebody else took me underneath their wing—somebody else helped mentor me—so I know that’s important for me to keep doing in life.”

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.