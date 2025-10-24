New Brewery Will Replace 1840

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Solemn Oath Brewery has issued a formal promise to Milwaukee: The Illinois-based business is coming to Bay View, with plans to open a taproom at 342 E. Ward St., the former site of 1840 Brewing Company.

What marks an expansion for the 13-year-old brewery will also be a homecoming for founder John Barley.

“Growing up in Wisconsin, this has always been personal,” Barley said in a statement, noting excitement to offer Solemn Oath’s “take on the modern American beer experience” in a new locale.

“We are proud to join the electric Bay View neighborhood, Milwaukee and the Wisconsin brewers who make some of the best beer in the country.”

While the upcoming taproom will be Solemn Oath’s first in the area, the brewery has spent much of its existence pouring into the city. “Milwaukee has carried our beers for years through local shops, iconic bars and restaurants that share the brewery’s independent ethos,” the business said in a news release. “Those friendships built the foundation for this home.”

One such friend is Rob Brennan, owner of Supermoon Beer Company, where Solemn Oath will host a preview pop-up on Dec. 18, showcasing its popular brews and the people behind them. The event runs from 4 to 9 p.m. at 3145 S. Howell Ave.

More than just a taproom, Solemn Oath hopes to serve as a “platform for creative collaborations” such as chef and maker pop‐ups, art and music nights and more. The site will also operate as a production brewery and barrel-aging facility, further encouraging locally driven partnerships and projects.

Solemn Oath’s “comfortable, neighborhood-first taproom” targets a mid-2026 launch, given city approval. Once open, the location plans to offer brewery staples like Snaggletooth Bandana and Small Wave City Club, along with smaller, experimental batches.

“Modern expression and techniques drive our program,” said Daniel Ray, director of brewing operations, in a statement. “The people of Milwaukee can expect world‐class beers across the board. Hop‐centric. Modern lagers. Barrel blends. And Bay View‐only runs layered in. We’re thrilled to enter this next chapter for SOB in Milwaukee.”

For now, beers from Solemn Oath and its sister brand, Hidden Hand, are available for purchase statewide.

The building’s former tenant, 1840, closed in June amid co-founder Stephanie Vetter‘s battle with cancer. A second taproom in West Bend was also shut down. A receivership case was opened.