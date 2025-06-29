Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Creamy, crunchy, complex and — most of all — unique. Even before going megaviral, Dubai chocolate had all the makings of a crowd-favorite treat.

Earlier this year, the internet sensation made its way to Milwaukee, coinciding with the growing popularity of Yemeni-style coffee shops.

But what is Dubai chocolate, exactly? And where can you find it?

Traditionally a mix of chocolate, kataifi pastry, pistachio cream and tahini, the dessert traces its roots back to the 13th century. A cookbook from that era, according to Smithsonian Magazine, includes an early recipe for knafeh — a similar dessert made without chocolate.

Nearly 800 years later, Dubai chocolate shot to global fame in December 2023, when an influencer posted a video of herself eating a bar of the cream-filled treat.

With more than 7 million likes to date, the post sparked a wave of creators who began putting their own spin on the dessert — using its components to flavor coffees, cheesecakes, fresh fruit and more.

Here are five Milwaukee-area spots to get your Dubai Chocolate fix.

Melt Chocolates

For a classic experience, Melt Chocolates offers handmade Dubai chocolate bars featuring dark chocolate, pistachios and kadayif (or kataifi). Finished with splatters of bright green cocoa butter, the bars retail for $20 each and are available to purchase online.

Shipping is paused for the summer, but orders are available for pickup at Lincoln Warehouse, 2018 S. 1st St.

This new arrival to Milwaukee offers an assortment of Dubai chocolate-flavored menu items, including cheesecake, dessert cups, brownies and bars.

Located at 200 W. Layton Ave., the community-focused cafe is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Known for its over-the-top treats, Gordo’s offers a next-level twist on Dubai chocolate, incorporating scoops of ice cream, whipped cream, pistachio cream, chocolate drizzle, and crispy kataifi into one of its signature bubble waffle cones.

The dessert shop has locations at 1633 W. Wells St. and 2301 S. Howell Ave. Online ordering is available.

It’s not all kale smoothies at Baya Bar — the health-focused cafe recently debuted a seasonal menu featuring two takes on Dubai chocolate: an acai bowl and fruit-topped toast.

The chain opened its first Milwaukee location at 2220 N. Prospect Ave. in April.

Wisconsin State Fair

Starting July 31, fairgoers can cool off with a Dubai chocolate strawberry smoothie from Caribbean Smoothees.

The drink, featuring a strawberry base with pistachio butter, shredded kataifi and chocolate drizzle, is a finalist in the Wisconsin State Fair’s 2025 Drinkies competition.

New Coffee Shop Opens in Bay View

Vendetta Coffee Bar’s newest location opened its doors Thursday morning, allowing the whir of its espresso grinder and the low hum of customer conversation to mingle with the sound of bicycles whizzing by outside. The cafe — Vendetta’s third — replaces Interval at 2268 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. Its June 26 soft opening coincided with the Bay View stop for Tour of America’s Dairyland, a multi-day, annual road race series featuring some of the fastest professional cyclists from across the world. Though setup was in full swing — with timing mats and metal barriers lining Kinnickinnic Avenue — quite a few coffee lovers made their way through the fray to Vendetta, filling tables inside or perching on benches scattered throughout the adjacent plaza. Since announcing initial plans for the expansion last month, Bill Haley and Tom Orlando completed an accelerated transformation of the Bay View building, turning Interval’s light and airy cafe space into a fitting home for Vendetta’s edgier, more moody vibe.

Read the full article

Monterrey Market Opens Third Location, Its Biggest Yet

Read the full article

MARN Closing Third Ward Cafe

Milwaukee Artist Resource Network (MARN) is winding down operations at its Historic Third Ward art and culture hub amid a “strategic refocus on mission-driven programming,” the nonprofit announced Thursday. After more than four years at 191 N. Broadway, the public-facing cafe, marketplace and gallery will close its doors at the end of the month. However, MARN said it plans to maintain a presence in the Third Ward following the closure. “We believe this neighborhood is essential to the city’s creative and cultural identity, and we’re proud to continue being part of it,” the arts-focused organization wrote in a news release. “Our new temporary location will be announced soon, as we carefully plan our next steps.” But those next steps — at least for now — won’t include the cafe, according to MARN, which cited lofty overhead and management costs with consuming “a significant portion” of its resources, diverting from “what matters most: our artists and members.”

Read the full article

AJ Bombers Announces Closing Date

Read the full article

Franchisee Shares Plans For Tropical Smoothie Cafe

A new Tropical Smoothie Cafe — the second for Milwaukee — is proposed to open at 626 E. Ogden Ave. The business, according to franchisee Yash Patel, aims to satisfy an increasing demand for fresh, healthy options in the area, located near the meeting of the Lower East Side, Yankee Hill and East Town neighborhoods. “After COVID-19, we saw a lot of people make that shift toward healthier food,” he said. “I think Downtown Milwaukee — especially that area next to a college and residential apartment buildings — is going to be a good fit.” An experienced franchisee, Patel also operates Subway restaurants and liquor and convenience stores throughout Milwaukee, Racine and Burlington. He became involved with Tropical Smoothie through a development agreement several years ago, but faced challenges stemming from a “tough real estate market.”

Read the full article

7 Brew Plans Second Milwaukee Cafe

Read the full article

New Bar and Restaurant Proposed For Harambee Neighborhood

Olympia Johnson and Demetrius Brooks are rehabilitating a Harambee building with plans to open a new bar and restaurant, Soul of a Starr, at 3001 N. Richards St. It’s the first hospitality venture for the business partners, though both are lifelong Milwaukeeans — and they intend to keep the community in focus as the project takes shape. “We felt like it was a good area,” Johnson said of the property, which sits on a largely residential block just steps from Riverwest. “We’ve had a chance to meet all the neighbors, and some have actually come in to help paint and set up.” Once open, the partners envision Soul of a Starr as a seamless addition to the neighborhood, with an approachable menu, a wide selection of traditional and non-alcoholic drinks, and plenty of room — inside and out — to kick back with friends and family.

Read the full article

Catering Company Plans Lincoln Avenue Cafe

For years, Brim Cafe and Catering has powered Milwaukee lunch hours at its corporate-focused locations and fueled festivities in venues across the state. Now, the company is preparing to expand with a standalone cafe in Lincoln Village, drawn by the neighborhood’s history, welcoming atmosphere and “multicultural character,” according to a social media post from chef and owner Brim Cafe is slated to open at 620 W. Lincoln Ave., across from the Basilica of St. Josaphat, in the former Li’l Friar gift shop — a space the Franciscan Friars have entrusted to the business as its “second home.” The “first-of-its-kind” cafe plans to offer breakfast, lunch and weekly specials, along with espresso drinks and smoothies, according to the post. It would also serve as a hub for events and catering, blending American, Arabic and Sicilian influences “to meet the distinct character of Lincoln Village.”

Read the full article

Julie Mae’s Plans Mid-Summer Opening on Northwest Side

No matter the setting — from counter-service seafood joints to basement blues lounges — food has always been the focal point for industry veterans Craig and Rita Willis. Now, the couple is returning to their roots with a new concept built around scratch-made family recipes. Julie Mae’s Southern Cooking is set to open this summer, bringing comforting entrees, fresh salads and homestyle sides to a former Pizza Hut at 7604 W. Burleigh St. Urban Milwaukee first reported on the license application for the restaurant last week and has since talked Craig Willis about the venture.

Read the full article

New Owners Hope to Revitalize Koppa’s Fulbeli Deli

Koppa’s Fulbeli Deli, with its whitewashed walls and royal blue block lettering, has been a fixture of Farwell Avenue since the 1980s. It’s witnessed the rise of restaurants like Rice N Roll Bistro and Comet Cafe, and — like those neighbors — has kept the community fed. In turn, customers have kept the business thriving for more than four decades, drawn by its acclaimed deli sandwiches and wide selection of pantry staples and liquor — and staying for the kitschy decor, friendly service and free Atari. Now under new ownership, the store is poised for change this summer as Ram Mohan Rao Chekkala and his partners at 3 Eye, LLC work to beautify the building, grow inventory and expand the deli program — revived in 2023 by previous owners after a period of inactivity. “We wanted to make some really big changes with the deli department, because that’s the core of the store — the name itself is Fulbeli Deli, and it’s been known as that for the last 40 years,” said Chekkala, who officially took over in late May. Since then, he has been tracking customer preferences — data he’ll use use to fine-tune the menu and expand the selection to include salads, cookies, pies and even a new cuisine, like Indian, depending on demand.

Read the full article

How to Eat In Piggsville

If you are not familiar with the Piggsville neighborhood, you might want to bring out your GPS to find this enclave located south of Wisconsin Avenue and north of Interstate 94. Then you will not get lost as I did, twice! It is a tiny square, just six blocks from south 39th Street to South 44th Street. It is also the home of the Valley Inn, the sole commercial enterprise in Piggsville and a popular gathering place for locals. The Valley Inn began as a bar, Hutterer’s Hut, named after the Hutterer family who opened it in 1959. The current owner, Jim Hutterer, was born on the second floor of the Hut three months after his parents opened the bar and in 1996, he took ownership and changed the name to the Valley Inn. Hutterer’s Hut started out as a typical Milwaukee corner bar until Jim Hutterer added a menu that exceeds ordinary bar food. From eight chicken sandwich choices on the menu, you cannot miss if you order the chicken cordon bleu. Mine was breaded chicken topped with ham and Swiss on a grilled Kaiser roll. If this sounds ordinary, it was not. The breading was crisp and the chicken breast juicy and tender. It came from the kitchen so quickly that the butter was still sizzling on the roll. A couple of other chicken sandwiches of note included a grilled chicken breast with cheddar and pepperjack cheese, bacon, jalapenos, and caramelized onions, and the M.I.D. with grilled chicken breast, Buffalo hot sauce, jalapeno peppers, jack cheese, ranch dressing, and coleslaw.

Read the full article

1840 Shuttering Bay View Brewery

After nearly eight years in business, Bay View-based 1840 Brewing Company is closing. The brewery, 342 E. Ward St., announced the closure in a Facebook post Friday evening, attributing the decision to both market pressures and a personal health battle. “It has been an amazing honor to serve you over the last (almost) 8 years! We are so grateful for the connections, friendships, collaborations, and memories we have made together. We will cherish them forever,” wrote husband-and-wife founders Kyle and Stephanie Vetter. In Friday’s announcement, the Vetters said the burdens of running a small brewery amid difficult industry conditions—combined with Stephanie’s illness—prompted the closure.

Read the full article

Tootsie’s Tea Moving to Near West Side

Eight years ago, Lizz Tsosie Stachura bought a package of coconut tea at an Arizona farmers market. It wasn’t just a new flavor — it was the start of a new career. “When I ran out of it, I could not find it anywhere,” said Tsosie Stachura, who searched high and low for the original vendor, then ordered coconut tea from “every tea person in the U.S.” in pursuit of that life-changing blend. Months later, still empty-handed, she resorted to making her own. “I essentially just looked at my tea and kind of reverse-engineered it,” she said. As it turned out, Tsosie Stachura had a knack for tea-making. Today, she runs her own business, Tootsie’s Tea, offering small-batch, loose-leaf blends — many featuring locally grown and sustainably sourced ingredients.

Read the full article

Temple Goddess Brings Plant-Based Options to Farwell Avenue

A colorful tapestry hangs behind the counter at Temple Goddess. Woven in bright shades of green, turquoise, gold and vermilion, it depicts a woman in a flowing dress, belly dancing amid a crowd of musicians. Lush plants, overflowing fruit bowls and ornate teapots fill the background. The artwork suits the plant-based restaurant, whose new Lower East Side location is modestly decorated with spiritual statues, posters and symbols. It’s also a familiar sight at 1978 N. Farwell Ave., where years ago the same tapestry hung inside Abu’s Jerusalem of the Gold. Co-owner Eve Savva said customers first recognized the tapestry when Temple Goddess was operating at Crossroads Collective. “It seemed like people were familiar with it — like it was kind of touching on a nice nostalgia from Abu’s.” But Savva’s tapestry didn’t come from the former Middle Eastern restaurant — she acquired it years ago while studying dance in New York.

Read the full article

