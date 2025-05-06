Milwaukee Athletic Club and Benson’s Restaurant Group Announce Exclusive Partnership

Local restaurant group to manage MAC catering and events starting in May.

Milwaukee Athletic Club (MAC) is aiming to raise the bar — and not just in the weight room. The downtown venue, located at 758 N. Broadway, is entering an exclusive partnership with Benson’s Restaurant Group to manage its catering and events.

Benson’s — which operates a portfolio of Milwaukee restaurants including Onesto and The Bridgewater Modern Grill — will lease a portion of the building, with plans to establish an on-site catering kitchen and oversee all operations for the club’s public-facing event space and ballrooms.

The agreement takes effect in May, marking a “significant investment” in Benson’s catering and events division, the group noted in a news release. Benson’s Restaurant Group is a division of Marcus Investments

“Benson’s is thrilled to bring our culinary creativity and exceptional service to the Milwaukee Athletic Club,” David Marcus, CEO of Marcus Investments, said in a statement “We are excited to build on the venue’s already stellar reputation by introducing our own distinctive flavors and unparalleled event expertise.”

MAC members and other visitors can expect a seamless transition as Benson’s gradually incorporates its signature menu under the guidance of its executive chef and vice president of food and beverage, Alex Sazama.

Sales and events staff at MAC will be absorbed by the new team, which is also committed to fulfilling all current event contracts.

The club, which reopened in 2022 following a $65 million renovation, is currently home to two dining concepts: The Roof, a members-only rooftop restaurant serving New American cuisine with skyline views, and The Elephant Room, a restored mid-century cocktail lounge open to the public.

Both will continue under MAC management.

Members also have access to The Club Lounge, which offers grab-and-go options throughout the day. Tom McGinty is the MAC’s executive chef.

Benson’s Restaurant Group also operates and manages casual dining concepts, including Smoke Shack, Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria, AJ Bombers and The Edison. The group is also the franchisor of the Zaffiro’s pizza brand.

