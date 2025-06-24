New Bar and Restaurant Proposed For Harambee Neighborhood

Soul of a Starr aims to open in the coming months with a focus on community.

Olympia Johnson and Demetrius Brooks are rehabilitating a Harambee building with plans to open a new bar and restaurant, Soul of a Starr, at 3001 N. Richards St.

It’s the first hospitality venture for the business partners, though both are lifelong Milwaukeeans — and they intend to keep the community in focus as the project takes shape.

“We felt like it was a good area,” Johnson said of the property, which sits on a largely residential block just steps from Riverwest. “We’ve had a chance to meet all the neighbors, and some have actually come in to help paint and set up.”

Once open, the partners envision Soul of a Starr as a seamless addition to the neighborhood, with an approachable menu, a wide selection of traditional and non-alcoholic drinks, and plenty of room — inside and out — to kick back with friends and family.

“The goal is to build partnerships as well as build relationships with different people in the community,” Johnson said.

On the menu, guests can expect a blend of Southern-style soul food and pub fare such as burgers, sliders and chicken wings. The Starr Classic, for example, features seasoned beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and house sauce. Brooks also noted plans to serve a selection of small bites and desserts such as peach cobbler, banana pudding, deep-fried Oreos and more. Beverages could include signature cocktails, beer, Kool-Aid and more.

“Our mission is to create a vibrant space where flavor, culture and community come together,” Brooks said.

The pair are working to hire a chef for the bar and restaurant, where they also hope to host entertainment such as DJ nights and community events.

In addition to bar and table seating, the 3,590-square-foot business plans to feature a lounge area with TVs and a fireplace, along with a pool table and a designated dance floor. A grassy area along the building’s west side would be reimagined as a “beer and garden” — complete with picnic tables and an outdoor fire pit.

Johnson’s interest in the neighborhood extends beyond the Richards Street property, which has already been fully remodeled in preparation for the new venture.

“Everything in there will be brand new, from the walls to the floors to the windows,” she said. Future plans include a fresh coat of paint on the exterior and new signage.

Though she initially hoped to activate the building as a daytime center for elderly and unhoused communities, Johnson said she is pursuing that plan elsewhere in the city. But Soul of A Starr will still be of service to those groups.

“We wanted to be able to give our clients a place where they can come in and enjoy happy hour, then make it back home safe,” she said.

“We’re both big community pillars, both born and raised in Milwaukee, and we thought that this would be something great for the area and something great for the community,” Brooks added.

License applications for Soul of a Starr are currently pending before the Milwaukee Common Council. The business has not yet filed for a food dealers permit.

If approved, the Soul of a Starr aims to open in late-summer or early-fall, with hours of operation from 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Friday through Saturday.

