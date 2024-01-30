The New Fashioned Announces Restaurant Partner For Deer District Project

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Deer District continues to change and evolve with the latest trends, working to stay at the cutting edge of food, drink and entertainment. Starting this spring, the neighborhood will try The New Fashioned on for size.

That’s the name of the bar, restaurant and entertainment venue set to replace Punch Bowl Social in April, offering a self-serve pour wall, tailgate lounge and frozen custard stand, as well as Milwaukee-themed souvenirs and a bevy of interactive and family-friendly activities.

Bars & Recreation is leading the project in collaboration with the Milwaukee Bucks. At a joint press conference Tuesday morning, the two organizations announced their plans to partner with Benson’s Restaurant Group for restaurant and catering operations at The New Fashioned, 1122 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave.

“When strong Milwaukee hospitality brands come together in the heart of Deer District, you know the food and experience are going to be true to their roots,” said Alex Sazama, corporate executive chef for Benson’s Group. “We’ll be bringing together a number of local food suppliers and partners that will create a delicious experience at The New Fashioned.”

Benson’s Group, which operates restaurants including The Bridgewater Modern Grill, The Edison and AJ Bombers, is a longtime partner of Bars & Recreation, having served as the company’s on-site catering service for more than a decade.

At the new venue, Benson’s plans to a variety of Wisconsin favorites such as butter burgers, brats, mac-and-cheese curds, hot ham and cheese, fish fry and more. The catering menu for private events will feature a Wisconsin cheese curd buffet, cream puffs, passed appetizers and other offerings.

“Our goal is always to focus on finding great opportunities to have craveable food and personal hospitality in exceptional environments,” said David Marcus, CEO of Benson’s Group. “And this place checks all those boxes.”

Marla Poytinger, CEO of Bars & Recreation, said she envisions The New Fashioned as “an authentic Milwaukee experience.” Speaking from a podium on the second floor of the 25,000-square-foot venue, Poytinger painted a picture of the upcoming business.

“Locals and tourists alike will be drawn to The New Fashioned for its authentic food, local brews, time-tested activities, handcrafted souvenirs and humble ‘Midwest nice’ service,” she said.

In addition to a 50-tap pour wall featuring beer, cocktails and Sprecher Brewing Co. sodas, The New Fashioned will offer a frozen custard stand, tableside old fashioned flights and a quick-service tailgate lounge for grab-and-go options.

Guests can also expect interactive entertainment such as bowling, outdoor all-seasons curling, dart ball and Wisconsin Souvenir milkcap pulltabs.

“Ya gotta have pull tabs,” Poytinger quipped.

A variety of Milwaukee-themed souvenirs will be available for purchase from a retail space planned within the building. Steph Davies, owner of The Waxwing, will oversee the store, which will emphasize locally-made goods. Milwaukee artists such as photographer Nate Vomhof will be featured prominently throughout the wider restaurant space, Poytinger said.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson shared his excitement for the project. “It’s very clear that the Deer District is flourishing,” he said. “And with new additions, like The New Fashioned that’s coming online, there’s another great reason to come down here and enjoy everything that the Deer District has to offer.”

The New Fashioned will be the first woman-owned business in Deer District, a fact that was widely celebrated at Tuesday’s press conference.

“Representation matters, and I’m very proud to be the first [woman], but really just to pave the path for future women,” Poytinger said. “It’s exciting for me to show that you can be a woman and own a hospitality business — own a bar — and it’s a great career.”

Bars & Recreation also operates Amped, NorthSouth Club, AXE MKE and Nine Below. The company also owns the Game Show MKE and Splash Studio brands.

A grand opening for The New Fashioned is set for April 5 through 7. For future updates about activity reservations and private event offerings, visit the business’s website.

