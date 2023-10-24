Punch Bowl Social Has Closed

Entertainment-focused bar and restaurant in Deer District had tumultuous run. The chain maintains 14 locations in U.S.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Punch Bowl Social‘s troubled run in the Deer District has come to an end. The bar, restaurant and entertainment venue is permanently closed, a Deer District representative confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

Punch Bowl Social, a national chain founded in 2012, operates 14 locations across the country. The company expanded to Milwaukee in March of 2019, offering a 360-degree bar, eight bowling lanes, three karaoke rooms, billiards, ping pong and other games — plus TVs throughout — all within a 24,000-square-foot, two-story space at 1122 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave.

Despite its grand entrance, the location was forced to close one year later at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. But even as neighboring businesses made a slow return to service, Punch Bowl remained dark for nearly two additional years.

Robert Cornog, Jr., chairman, CEO and co-founder of Punch Bowl Social, revealed the cause of the delay in a press release, citing a number of internal issues such as the loss of a main investor and a legal dispute between former and new owners.

The company declared bankruptcy and closed all of its 19 (at the time) locations. Hundreds of employees, including 91 in Milwaukee, were laid off. The city later sued for $23,815 in back taxes, according to court records.

Punch Bowl Social reopened in March of 2022. The business operated seemingly as usual until June 20, when the Milwaukee-specific Instagram page announced that it would no longer post.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

But there were also other stumbles, such as when Punch Bowl abruptly canceled a couple’s rehearsal dinner in September, according to a news release.

In May 2023, Punch Bowl debuted a new menu, adding playful, seasonal cocktails and additional small plates, sandwiches, tacos and entrees to its New American menu.

But just five months later, the location is permanently closed. The Deer District representative did not share additional information or provide the date of the closure.

The former Punch Bowl Social space, located across the plaza from Fiserv Forum and adjacent to other entertainment district destinations including The MECCA Sports Bar and Grill and Drink Wisconsinbly Pub, should draw interest from other potential operators.