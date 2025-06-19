Northwest Side Could Get New Southern Restaurant

Julie Mae's would serve Southern-style comfort foods at 76th and Burleigh.

A new restaurant offering quick-service meals could soon join Milwaukee’s Northwest Side.

Craig Willis, an industry veteran and former partner in Red Snapper and Chic Lounge, plans to open Julie Mae’s Southern Cooking at 7604 W. Burleigh St.

According to a license application, Willis is part-owner of the proposed restaurant and serves as registered agent for R&C Food Dynasty, LLC. His wife, Rita, has previously partnered with him for business ventures.

The restaurant plans to serve Southern-style comfort foods including mac-and-cheese, yams, grits, gumbo and greens, Willis noted in the application.

Given city approval, Julie Mae’s is targeting a late-July opening, with meals available for takeout only. The restaurant will not offer dine-in, drive-thru or delivery, and has no plans to serve alcohol.

The 1964 building, located in the Kops Park neighborhood, was previously the long-time home of Pizza Hut. Willis is working to complete several upgrades to the 1,653-square-foot restaurant space prior to opening. According to the application, construction to install new kitchen hoods and a new wall, along with plumbing and electrical work, began in early May.

The property also includes 20 on-site parking spaces. Klauer Enterprises, LLC is the building owner.

Julie Mae’s would add to a small collection of restaurants in the area, which includes both independent and chain businesses. Cousins Subs operates directly across the street, while Fireside BBQ and Grill is located one block to the west. Treats by Bernadette, Gard’s and Bougie Berries dessert boutique are also nearby.

Proposed hours of operation for Julie Mae’s Southern Cooking are Tuesday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Willis did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

