New Coffee Shop Opens in Bay View

Vendetta Coffee Bar’s newest location opened its doors Thursday morning, allowing the whir of its espresso grinder and the low hum of customer conversation to mingle with the sound of bicycles whizzing by outside.

The cafe — Vendetta’s third — replaces Interval at 2268 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. Its June 26 soft opening coincided with the Bay View stop for Tour of America’s Dairyland, a multi-day, annual road race series featuring some of the fastest professional cyclists from across the world.

Though setup was in full swing — with timing mats and metal barriers lining Kinnickinnic Avenue — quite a few coffee lovers made their way through the fray to Vendetta, filling tables inside or perching on benches scattered throughout the adjacent plaza.

Since announcing initial plans for the expansion last month, Bill Haley and Tom Orlando completed an accelerated transformation of the Bay View building, turning Interval’s light and airy cafe space into a fitting home for Vendetta’s edgier, more moody vibe.

The former wood-paneled walls are now painted deep charcoal, while gold-embossed books and an ornate candelabra replace the previous cafe’s lush plant collection. Haley and Orlando plan continued updates — including the addition of patio furniture — as the new business finds it footing.

Vendetta, which also operates in Walker’s Point and Wauwatosa, brings its signature, Italian-inspired menu to the new location, offering coffee and espresso, teas, cocktails and a selection of small bites.

Current standouts include the cold brew old fashioned, iced pistachio mocha, blackberry matcha latte and shaken tiramisu espresso — served in a coupe glass and topped with a ladyfinger biscuit. The cafe also offers cocktails like espresso martinis and a seasonal negroni, along with Italian pastries, panini, cold sandwiches and pizzas.

Vendetta will remain in its soft opening phase through the end of the month, with hours from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday. The cafe is closed Sunday. A grand opening is planned for Tuesday, July 1.

Photos

