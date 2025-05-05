Vendetta Plans Bay View Cafe

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The coveted cafe space at 2268 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., formerly home to Interval, will soon welcome a new tenant.

Vendetta Coffee Bar plans to open its third location in the Bay View building, bringing “the Italian experience” to the neighborhood with craft espresso drinks, imported pastries and more.

Owners Tom and Tommy Orlando — a father-son duo — and Bill Haley announced the news on social media last week. “Let’s take those lease signs down…” they wrote. “Vendetta Bay View coming soon…”



The newest venture will join two existing Vendetta locations; one in Wauwatosa and another in Walker’s Point. Though the cafes feature slightly different menus, both emphasize authentic Italian offerings with espresso drinks ranging from cappuccino to affogato, along with an assortment of panini and pastries like cornetto, sfogliatelle and bombolino. Both locations also serve Rishi tea, beer and Italian wine; the Walker’s Point menu features cocktails, including seven riffs on the classic Negroni.

Vendetta filed for an occupancy permit in Bay View last week, and remains in the earliest planning stages for the new cafe, which will be updated to fit the brand’s aesthetic.

Existing locations are housed in historic buildings outfitted with exposed cream-city brick, warm-toned wood and marble tables. And the Bay View building, originally constructed in 1920, has plenty of history itself.

Prior to Interval’s cafe, the structure was home to Stone Creek Coffee, which opened in 2003 and continued for just under two decades. The chain announced its imminent closure in November 2021, just a few months after completing an interior remodel and revamping its outdoor plaza, citing a disagreement with the building owner over the structure’s failing southern wall.

The issue was resolved in 2022 through a compromise between building owner SG Property Development + Management, an investment group affiliated with Dean Castelaz and Scott Genke, and the City of Milwaukee. The city sold two linear feet of its property to the group for $1, allowing it to replace the wall.

Meanwhile, a new tenant, Interval, was announced for the building. The cafe, led by Ryan Hoban, opened in June 2023 after a year-long delay but abruptly closed in March, along with its flagship location on the Lower East Side. Interval vacated the Bay View building in the following weeks and is now facing eviction at its other site.

Additional information on Vendetta, including an opening date and finalized menu, will be announced at a later time. The cafe will need to secure approval from the Milwaukee Common Council prior to opening.

