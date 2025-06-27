Monterrey Market Opens Third Location, Its Biggest Yet

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Monterrey Market celebrated its arrival on Milwaukee’s West Side Thursday morning, marking the occasion with raffles, free samples — and even an a guest appearance from Cheetos mascot Chester Cheetah.

Located in a former Walmart at 7025 W. Main St., the new store is the third for the local grocery chain, which also operates stores at 3014 S. 13th St. and 3920 S. 27th St.

Robert Montemayor, who owns Monterrey Market with his wife, Leonor, was joined by family members, store employees and area Alderwoman Sharlen P. Moore for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

But before breaking out the oversized scissors, Montemayor reflected on the business’s 15-year journey — from its 8,900-square-foot flagship store to the newest, 39,905-square-foot market.

“With that smaller format store, we knew that opening those doors would be the beginning of something meaningful for my family and for the community that surrounds us,” Montemayor said. “We believed in our mission to provide quality food and jobs, and to serve our community.”

Today, Monterrey Market employs more than 200 individuals across its three locations.

Montemayor expressed “immense pride” for his four children — two of whom were present for the grand opening. His two sons, who are serving in the military, were represented in framed photos during the ceremony.

He also thanked Leonor for her partnership — both “in life and in every aspect of the business” — and praised Executive Vice President Jorge Meraz, for 15 years of “dedication, leadership and heart.”

“None of this would have been possible without all the people standing beside me every step of the way,” Montemayor said. “Today, I would like to thank everyone who believed in us and supported us. To the loyal customers, to our dedicated staff, to our city leaders and every partner who has helped us grow, thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Moore, an early and enthusiastic supporter of the market’s expansion, praised the opening as an “opportunity” for the neighborhood. “When so many grocery stores are closing around the city, Monterrey Market is open for business.”

Earlier this week, Pick ‘N Save announced plans to close five stores throughout the Milwaukee area, including locations at 2355 N. 35th St. and 3701 S. 27th St. The closures reignited concerns from community members and city leaders surrounding food deserts — particularly on the city’s North Side.

Residents near the new Monterrey Market also struggled with access to fresh food after Walmart’s 2024 closure — especially those traveling on foot. During last week’s soft opening, Montemayor said he received numerous comments from individuals who don’t drive.

“They were like, ‘You don’t understand how important it is for us to have a local market that provides all the services that you are providing,'” he said. “So many different stores are shutting down for corporate reasons or for bottom line. Obviously we all go into business for a reason: we want to better our families. But ultimately, at the end of the day, you also want to be part of the community.”

In addition to a full line of grocery items, Monterrey Market stocks specialty Latin-American foods and cookware. The store also features an on-site bakery, taqueria, butcher counter, deli, juice bar and liquor section. An ice cream shop is slated to join the lineup in the coming months.

“As we open the doors today to this new store, we reaffirm our promise to continue serving with heart, with purpose and with pride,” Montemayor said. “Welcome to Monterrey Market — this store belongs to all of us.”

Monterrey Market is open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Photos

