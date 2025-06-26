MARN Closing Third Ward Cafe

The nonprofit is moving forward without its coffee shop and wine bar, citing high overhead and management costs.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee Artist Resource Network (MARN) is winding down operations at its Historic Third Ward art and culture hub amid a “strategic refocus on mission-driven programming,” the nonprofit announced Thursday.

After more than four years at 191 N. Broadway, the public-facing cafe, marketplace and gallery will close its doors at the end of the month. However, MARN said it plans to maintain a presence in the Third Ward following the closure.

“We believe this neighborhood is essential to the city’s creative and cultural identity, and we’re proud to continue being part of it,” the arts-focused organization wrote in a news release. “Our new temporary location will be announced soon, as we carefully plan our next steps.”

But those next steps — at least for now — won’t include the cafe, according to MARN, which cited lofty overhead and management costs with consuming “a significant portion” of its resources, diverting from “what matters most: our artists and members.”

The news comes as MARN faces financial challenges and high staff turnover, Bruce Murphy previously reported — though in its latest update, the organization reported “an anonymous donation from a generous benefactor.”

The dollar amount was not disclosed, however, the donation is expected to cover hiring costs for a part-time director of operations and upcoming programming initiatives, the group shared. “MARN is re-centering its work around meaningful programming, member support, and long term sustainability.”

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Founded in 2002, MARN initially operated with a modest budget and a largely volunteer staff. In 2019, it secured a $3 million grant from an once-anonymous donor, leading to the 2021 launch of MARN Art + Culture Hub — with the cafe as its centerpiece.

Initially led by Interval, the public-facing amenity offered coffee, wine, pastries and small bites — doubling as a space for networking, community-building and events.

Interval exited its role as operator in March 2023, citing an obligation to focus on the opening of its Bay View location. MARN later relaunched the cafe with partners Troublemakers’ Cocina, Esperanza Coffee Collective and New Barons Brewing Cooperative.

A current menu features drinks from Valentine Coffee Roasters, Rishi Tea, New Barons and Great Lakes Distillery, along with food from Flourchild Pizza.

As part of Thursday’s announcement, MARN stated intent to relaunch its flagship Mentor + Mentee Program in 2025.

Board Chair Pamela Anderson will remain in her role during the upcoming changes, continuing to lead overall operations while also focusing on rebuilding and strengthening MARN’s board of directors.

The cafe will maintain regular hours of operation, opening 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday., through Sunday, June 29.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.