AJ Bombers Announces Closing Date

A popular downtown burger joint known for its peanuts and graffitied walls will shutter by year’s end.

AJ Bombers, which has operated for 16 years at 1247 N. Water St., will close its doors in late 2025, Benson’s Restaurant Group announced Thursday morning. The group, which operates five additional eateries across Milwaukee, did not share an exact closing date.

David Marcus, owner of Benson’s and CEO of Marcus Investments, attributed the decision to the company’s overall health, noting that the closure “made the most business sense for our restaurant group as we look to the future.”

The hospitality company has expanded rapidly in recent years, focusing largely on higher-end dining experiences with restaurants like The Bridgewater Modern Grill and The Edison. It was also involved in the opening of The New Fashioned, located just blocks from AJ Bombers in Deer District, and recently entered new partnerships with the Milwaukee Athletic Club and Sandhill Tree Farm.

“Benson’s is focused on growing its presence in catering and event offerings, as well as its larger footprint restaurants,” the group shared in a news release.

Throughout its remaining months in business, AJ Bombers plans to celebrate its “iconic menu, history and decor” with guests, the group said.

“AJ Bombers has been a cornerstone in the Milwaukee community for the past 16 years, and it’s beloved by so many, including myself,” Marcus said in a statement, noting that visitors should expect “tributes” to the restaurant’s “claims to fame,” along with the return of retired menu items.

“While bittersweet, we look forward to giving this historic brand a fitting send off, with help from the community.”

AJ Bombers opened in 2009 under former owner Joe Sorge, and rose to national fame in 2010 after claiming the title of best burger on the Travel Channel “Food Wars.”

The restaurant is now known as a casual destination for unique burgers, boozy shakes and “peanut bombs” delivered directly to each table.

After the closure, AJ Bombers employees will have the opportunity to transfer to other Benson’s Restaurant Group restaurants, according to the release. The group also operates The Bridgewater Modern Grill, The Edison, Onesto, Smoke Shack and Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria.

Additional details on the restaurant’s farewell celebrations, as well as an official closing date, will be announced at a later time. See the group’s website for updates.

