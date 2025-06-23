New Owners Hope to Revitalize Koppa’s Fulbeli Deli

Ram Chekkala and his partners plan 'really big changes with the deli department.'

Koppa’s Fulbeli Deli, with its whitewashed walls and royal blue block lettering, has been a fixture of Farwell Avenue since the 1980s. It’s witnessed the rise of restaurants like Rice N Roll Bistro and Comet Cafe, and — like those neighbors — has kept the community fed.

In turn, customers have kept the business thriving for more than four decades, drawn by its acclaimed deli sandwiches and wide selection of pantry staples and liquor — and staying for the kitschy decor, friendly service and free Atari.

Now under new ownership, the store is poised for change this summer as Ram Mohan Rao Chekkala and his partners at 3 Eye, LLC work to beautify the building, grow inventory and expand the deli program — revived in 2023 by previous owners after a period of inactivity.

“We wanted to make some really big changes with the deli department, because that’s the core of the store — the name itself is Fulbeli Deli, and it’s been known as that for the last 40 years,” said Chekkala, who officially took over in late May. Since then, he has been tracking customer preferences — data he’ll use use to fine-tune the menu and expand the selection to include salads, cookies, pies and even a new cuisine, like Indian, depending on demand.

Chekkala also plans to bring in a professional chef to run the deli counter. “I don’t want to take any chances with it,” he said. “I want someone professional to handle it and cook the best food for the neighborhood.”

Beyond the deli counter, Chekkala and his partners, Paramjit Singh and Bhanu Partap, have refreshed the building at 1940 N. Farwell Ave. with deep cleaning, new lighting, fresh paint and repairs to broken shelves and floor tiles.

“As soon as we took over, we wanted to make a statement saying, ‘Okay, we are here as new management making some real changes,'” Chekkala said. “Giving a fresh look inside and out was the first priority.”

The trio also posted signs advertising the change, and curious customers were quick to investigate. “Word of mouth has been spreading, and people are coming to take a look and express their feelings — they’re very happy,” said Chekkala, who is typically on-site during opening hours.

That might even be an understatement. One customer told him, “You are doing godly work for the neighborhood.”

“I’m glad I get opportunity to do that,” Chekkala said.

Nearly a month after the transition, the shelves at Koppa’s are fully stocked once again. “We’ve been getting loads and loads of deliveries,” said Chekkala, who hopes to continue improving the store with input from neighbors. “Whatever they want, we are asking them to let the cashier know.”

Planned updates include reinstating lottery services and installing new coolers dedicated to non-alcoholic beverages like kombucha, Olipop and aloe vera juice. Koppa’s is also working to bring back wine tastings — with more details to come — and may soon offer sidewalk seating.

Those interested in sharing feedback or staying up-to-date on new developments should follow the store on Instagram. At this time, Chekkala is seeking specific feedback on whether Koppa’s should continue its coffee service.

The store will host an official opening ceremony, tentatively scheduled for late June or early July, to welcome the neighborhood and show off the latest improvements.

“It’ll be a great chance for everyone to stop by, see the updates and enjoy the space,” Chekkala said.

