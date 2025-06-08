Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

“Spoiled and boiled” — and now on North Avenue.

Ruby’s Bagels officially opened its new cafe last week, fueling a rush of customers and lines out the door of its cozy space at 5513 W. North Ave., the former site of Whiskey Haze.

It’s the first brick-and-mortar for the bagel shop, which originally launched as a food truck in 2019. Following a brief hiatus while the cafe found its footing, the mobile operation has resumed regular service at Zocalo Food Park.

At its new location, Ruby’s offers hand-rolled bagels in flavors like plain, poppyseed, everything, rosemary sea salt and cinnamon cranberry, along with plain or flavored cream cheese. And there’s also a tofu-based option for dairy-free diners. The menu also features hot and cold bagel sandwiches, plus coffee and tea.

Owner Daniela “Ruby” Varela shared a heartfelt message on social media earlier this week, thanking friends, family and community members who helped bring the shop to life.

“This journey had so many ‘noes,’ so many setbacks and people who didn’t see the vision,” Varela wrote. “But I always said I didn’t have a plan B. This is it. And it had to work. Now we’re here. A new space, a new energy, amazing bagel bagels and so much gratitude. We didn’t give up. And I’m proud of that.”

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Current hours for the North Avenue shop are Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The shop’s Zocalo location, 636 S. 6th St., is open Friday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Interval Workers Confront Cafe Owner, Demand Unpaid Wages

Former employees of Interval‘s two shuttered cafes are accusing owner Ryan Hoban of “widespread wage theft” and demanding he reimburse unpaid salaries, wages, tips and gratuities dating back to early March. They took their case straight to him Friday morning. Six workers, accompanied by representatives of the Milwaukee Area Service and Hospitality Workers Organization (MASH) confronted Hoban at his roastery, Neighborly Coffee Roasters. They delivered a demand letter and draft settlement. They also shared emotional testimonies about the toll Hoban’s actions, missed payments and the constant uncertainty surrounding the cafe’s finances have taken on their livelihoods. One employee spoke of major repercussions to both her and her partner’s credit scores, while others described emotional distress and mental health challenges after overextending themselves for the betterment of the business.

Read the full article

The Couture Names First Retail Tenant

The Couture tipped its hand to Milwaukeeans on Friday, revealing The Vig — a 1950s-themed sports parlor — as its first retail tenant. The Chicago-based bar and restaurant, named for the “vigorish” fee, is slated to open its new location in summer 2026. In its first expansion beyond Chicago, The Vig plans to feature signature dishes from its globally inspired menu, along with new creations that reflect local flavor. Guests can also expect a lineup of craft and signature cocktails. “We are incredibly excited to welcome The Vig to The Couture and the Milwaukee dining landscape,” Rick Barrett, CEO of Barrett Lo Visionary Development, said in a statement. “This is more than just a fantastic restaurant; it’s a significant step in realizing The Couture’s potential as the premier address in downtown Milwaukee.” The new business, led by Legacy Hospitality, will occupy 10,800 square feet on the building’s second floor, featuring an expansive 8,500-square-foot interior and 2,000 square feet of patio space. Lakefront views will serve as a focal point both indoors and out, while large-screen TVs embedded in mirrors cater to sports enthusiasts without compromising the sleek aesthetic, according to a news release.

Read the full article

Third Ward Wine Store Closes

Vino Third Ward, a wine store and tasting room, has closed, and its storefront at 219 E. Erie St. is for lease. Formerly known as Vino 100, the wine-focused business has operated under various names and owners since opening in 2008. The most recent change came several months ago, when industry veteran Brendan Moore took the helm. Moore’s hospitality career includes roles at Ristorante Bartolotta, Valentine Coffee Roasters and Rootstock Wine Co., according to LinkedIn. A license renewal application filed in January also lists Paul Monigal as co-owner. Moore previously led Twisted Vine Wine Shop and Bar in Pewaukee, which announced its permanent closure on June 2. A February social media post from the business teased plans for a Milwaukee location in the Historic Third Ward, though no further updates have been shared.

Read the full article

Anodyne Workers Win Union Election

Anodyne workers won their union representation election Wednesday. Anodyne employees organized a union with the Milwaukee Area Service and Hospitality Workers Organization (MASH). In April, they filed for a National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) election after the company’s owners declined to recognize their union. A majority of workers in the bargaining unit voted, 37 out of 50, and all voted in favor of union representation, according to a statement from MASH. Another seven voters not counted in the tally are subject to ballot challenges, MASH said. Anodyne is owned by Fairwave Holdings, LLC. The firm, based in Missouri, bought Anodyne in 2023. The company owns a number of other hospitality brands and is run cooperatively. Anodyne founders, Matt McClutchy and Lacee Perry, became part-owners in Fairwave through the purchase. The whole company though, is owned by Missouri-based private equity firm Great Range Capital.

Read the full article

Tabletop Gaming Bar For Upper East Side

Since their earliest days of painting miniatures and designing character sheets, Sheenna Kleveno and Michael Taylor have always found a second home in tabletop gaming. More than a hobby, it’s been a source of lifelong friendships, community — and now, a promising business opportunity. “One of the things I really love about gaming is that there’s something for everybody,” Taylor said. “Everyone can enjoy some part of it.” After decades of personal play, the soon-to-be-married couple is revamping the former Black Rose Irish Pub at 2856 N. Oakland Ave. into The Familiar Place — a gaming-centric bar and gathering space that invites the broader Milwaukee community, gamers and otherwise, into their world. “Ever since COVID, when [the gaming pub] Oak and Shield closed, there hasn’t been a place to just gather and play,” Taylor said, noting that gaming groups often float between bars, restaurants and stores throughout the city. The proposed tavern hopes to become a home base for these groups, offering plentiful space for gaming — without the typical fees.

Read the full article

Downtown Bar Gets 20-Day Suspension

“You get the gravy, you get the grief.” That’s how Alderman Robert Bauman summed up the city’s decision to suspend Brothers Bar & Grill for 20 days, following a series of physical fights at the Water Street tavern — including one that resulted in the assault of a Milwaukee police officer. On Tuesday, the Milwaukee Common Council voted 13-1 to approve the suspension, which took effect immediately. Alderman Peter Burgelis cast the lone opposing vote, having earlier motioned — unsuccessfully — to reduce the suspension to 10 days. Brothers is set to reopen June 23. “The grief is being held responsible,” Bauman added during a May 20 licenses committee hearing. “That is their responsibility. They are making money off of these people.”

Read the full article

Central Standard Moving Distillery To Harley-Davidson Headquarters

Roll north the barrel. Central Standard Craft Distillery announced Wednesday that it is relocating its primary distilling operation to the Harley-Davidson headquarters. It’s part of a growth plan that will enable the distillery to expand its production capacity 20-fold and introduce public tours and a tasting room to its primary production facility. “This tour will be absolutely incredible,” co-founder and CEO Evan Hughes told Urban Milwaukee.

Read the full article

Anchor Tenants Leaving 3rd Street Market Hall

Read the full article

New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in May

The line for Laotian fare stretched long across Zocalo Food Park on May 22, as guests turned out in droves to celebrate the arrival of a new vendor. SapSap, known for hosting Lao barbecue pop-ups, championing pho battles and participating in drink competitions, is now a permanent fixture at the southside hub, 636 S. 6th St. The concept is housed within Ikigai Izakaya food truck, serving its crowd-favorite Mamma’s Eggrolls, fried chicken banh mi sandwiches, lemongrass chicken, fried rice and more. Alex Hanesakda, who launched SapSap in 2015, has become an unofficial ambassador for Lao cuisine in Milwaukee — introducing countless diners to the country’s traditional flavors, customs and dishes through private dinners, special events and, at one point, a brick-and-mortar restaurant.

Read the full article

Ruta’s Offers Unique Twist on Indian Staples

If you are looking for fresh tasty food that is “not just tasty but good for you,” said Ruta Kahate, owner and chef at Ruta’s Fresh Indian Fare, then you will want to make your way to her restaurant at 207 W. Freshwater Way and expect to be delighted. Kahate makes Indian food that is non-traditional, as she follows the principles of Ayurvedic cuisine to create dishes that focus on color, texture, and contrasting flavors. There are many healthy choices to ponder at Ruta’s and they include options for vegans, vegetarians and omnivores. What you will not find at Ruta’s is a cheeseburger with tater tots. According to Kahate’s Ayurvedic principles, food should look good, taste good and include spices that boost immunity, fight inflammation and make food more digestible. She has written three cookbooks and from a quick look at her recipes, it was clear that the spices she incorporates in her cooking include cayenne, coriander, cumin, turmeric, mustard seed and asafetida, a relative of the onion family. Kahate has lived and cooked professionally in California, where she studied to be a commercial airline pilot. She also lived for several years in Goa, a beachfront town located on India’s western coast, where she opened several San Francisco-café-style restaurants. Because she has lived in many places, her food is eclectic, and in her words, “a mishmash,” albeit a tasty mishmash where everything is made in-house, except the bread.

Read the full article

Lombardi Brewing Details Plans For Milwaukee Brewery

Read the full article

Mexican Restaurant Planned For Site of Longtime Polish Restaurant

Milwaukee restaurateur Misael Mazaba plans to open a new Mexican restaurant on the city’s South Side. Mazaba, co-owner of El Tsunami restaurants at 2001 W. Lincoln Ave. and 2222 S. 13th St., recently filed a license application for Mazaba Restaurant at 3577 S. 13th St., just over a mile south of his existing 13th Street location. A proposed menu highlights a variety of Mexican breakfast dishes—such as huevos rancheros and huevos con chorizo—alongside entrees like carne asada, chicken fajitas and beef tongue with salsa verde. A dedicated seafood section offers whole fish, ceviche and mojarra soup. Gorditas, tamales, empanadas and other traditional items would also be available, along with a kid’s menu that includes chicken tenders, cheeseburgers and child-sized portions of tacos, enchiladas and quesadillas.

Read the full article