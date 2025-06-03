Anchor Tenants Leaving 3rd Street Market Hall

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Dairyland Old-Fashioned Frozen Custard and Hamburgers and Mid-Way Bakery, anchor tenants at 3rd Street Market Hall, are wrapping up their downtown tenure, according to a Tuesday morning announcement from food hall leadership.

The burger stand and bakery were among the original vendors when the hall opened at 275 W. Wisconsin Ave. in early 2022, also overseeing several adjacent hawker stalls.

Originally launched in 2020, Dairyland began as a takeout operation in Oak Creek under co-founder Joe McCormick and partners Kurt, Katie and Brent Fogle. The concept also had previous locations at Zocalo Food Park and Central Waters Brewing Co.

Today, Dairyland offers a nostalgic menu inspired by classic roadside burger stands, with options like The Whiz — topped with cheese sauce, brown mustard and fried onions — and a patty melt served on grilled rye bread. The restaurant also serves chicken sandwiches, cheese curds, onion rings and a variety of frozen custard-based desserts.

Mid-Way, located in the neighboring vendor stall, features a rotating lineup of baked goods, including oversized cookies, brownies, cheesecake, Wisconsin cream puffs and croissants. Seasonal soups, salads and sandwiches are also available. In 2023, the bakery merged with coffee and doughnut vendor Supernova.

Tuesday’s news comes just over a month after McCormick filed an occupancy permit at 7602 W. Lisbon Ave. At the time, he declined to comment on the project, though the permit request indicates plans to open a sit-down restaurant.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The latest update did not include details on the Northwest Side location; however, Omar Shaikh, partner at 3rd Street Market Hall, shared his appreciation for both tenants.

“We’d like to thank the Dairyland team for being a part of our journey at 3rd St. Market Hall,” Shaikh said in a statement. “Dairyland and Mid-Way were two of our anchor tenants when we opened and we’re thankful they shared their talent and delicious food with all of us. We wish them the best.”

As Dairyland and Mid-Way exit, a similar concept is set to take over. Minneapolis-based Bebe Zito, with a menu featuring burgers, chicken sandwiches and homemade ice cream, will open in the food hall, its fourth location.

Co-owned by Gabriella Grant and Ben Spangler, the business currently operates in the popular Malcom Yards food hall in Minneapolis near the University of Minnesota campus.

The upcoming Milwaukee restaurant will offer a “comprehensive Bebe Zito experience,” with a menu that could include fan favorites like Tres Leches Strawberry Snickerdoodle — once featured on Food Network — and Marvelous Mrs. Hazel, a vegan, dairy-free flavor ranked third-best in the country at ConeCon.

On the savory side, guests can expect the Bebe Burger, made with a beef and bacon patty, American cheese, special sauce, Grandma Connie’s pickles and lettuce, along with beer-battered cheese curds, a honey butter chicken sandwich and more.

The upcoming launch marks a full-circle moment for Grant, who has past ties to Milwaukee. An alum of the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD), she fell in love with the city as a student and continued working locally as a designer after graduation.

“I am so excited to come back to Milwaukee,” Grant said in a statement. “I learned so much about myself in this city…and the idea of returning there just feels right. The food and beverage scene is growing, the downtown and surrounding areas are diverse and vibrant, it feels alive during the day and night—we’re excited to be a part of THAT!”

Meanwhile, Spangler has worked throughout western Wisconsin as a chef specializing in farm-to-table dining.

As Bebe Zito progresses toward an official opening, the team plans to host a series of sneak peek tasting events. Follow 3rd Street Market Hall on Instagram and Facebook for daily updates. Fans can also follow Bebe Zito directly on social media.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.