Supernova Relocating Within 3rd Street Market Hall

Coffee and doughnut spot will move in with Mid-Way Bakery later this month.

Supernova Coffee & Doughnuts on Thursday celebrated its first anniversary in business at 3rd Street Market Hall. On the same day, the business announced plans to relocate — though the journey won’t be far.

Later this month, Supernova will move across the food hall, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave., to join fellow sweets purveyor Mid-Way Bakery.

The change will allow for additional collaboration between the two vendors, as well as more space for Supernova, allowing for an expanded doughnut menu and possible new offerings, the business wrote in a social media post.

Supernova offers a rotating daily selection of yeasted, potato and old-fashioned cake doughnuts in flavors such as cookies and cream, original glazed (OG) and lemon poppyseed. The lineup would add to Mid-Way’s existing bakery, which includes brownies, croissants and cream puffs, as well as savory options like soup, salads and sandwiches.

Coffee and espresso drinks will also make the leap across the food hall, and will continue to be available at the new location.

Caffeine-charged Supernova is one of the earliest vendors to open each day at the food hall, welcoming customers at 8 a.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. on weekends. It’s unclear if those hours will remain after the move to Mid-Way, which opens several hours later, at 11 a.m.

Sara Lewkowski and Aaron Ruiz are the owners of Supernova. Katie Fogle leads Mid-Way Bakery, which is attached to Dairyland Old-Fashioned Frozen Custard and Hamburgers. The burger and custard purveyor is led by Fogle’s husband Kurt and operates under the same license as Mid-Way.

Supernova’s upcoming move will leave an empty space in the northwest corner of the food hall. The soon-to-be vacant stall features a walk-up window for outdoor service. Food hall leadership has not yet announced details about a new vendor for the space.

Meanwhile, a food dealer’s license is pending for another business elsewhere in the food hall.

Gregory Kieckbusch, co-owner of Makk’n’Cheese, and Timothy Szuta are planning to launch a new concept, Rod & Makks, in August, according to a license application, though a representative of 3rd Street Market Hall said that an agreement is not finalized.