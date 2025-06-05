Third Ward Wine Store Closes

Vino Third Ward has shuttered and its storefront is for lease.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Vino Third Ward, a wine store and tasting room, has closed, and its storefront at 219 E. Erie St. is for lease.

Formerly known as Vino 100, the wine-focused business has operated under various names and owners since opening in 2008. The most recent change came several months ago, when industry veteran Brendan Moore took the helm.

Moore’s hospitality career includes roles at Ristorante Bartolotta, Valentine Coffee Roasters and Rootstock Wine Co., according to LinkedIn. A license renewal application filed in January also lists Paul Monigal as co-owner.

Moore previously led Twisted Vine Wine Shop and Bar in Pewaukee, which announced its permanent closure on June 2. A February social media post from the business teased plans for a Milwaukee location in the Historic Third Ward, though no further updates have been shared.

Vino Third Ward featured a retail section with wine by the bottle and a bar for in-house tastings. Beyond wine, the 1,600-square-foot shop offered small plates and hosted frequent events including trivia nights, whiskey tastings and a food truck pairing series.

The business is now marked permanently closed online and its phone number is no longer in service.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The commercial space was listed for lease last month by Josh Minkin and Isaac Berg of Colliers. Marketed as a “rare Third Ward opportunity,” the storefront is priced at $25 per square foot and touted for its proximity to venues including the Skylight Music Theatre, Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design, Kimpton Journeyman Hotel and Milwaukee Public Market — which has its own wine store and bar.

Vino Third Ward occupied a ground-floor unit facing Erie St. in River Renaissance, a mixed-use building addressed at 102 N. Water St. that also houses Grace Coffee Company, The Starling event venue and SPIRE fitness, along with 83 condominiums on the upper levels.

As of Thursday morning, tables, retail displays and other equipment remained inside the former wine shop. Neither Moore nor Monigal responded to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.