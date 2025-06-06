The Couture Names First Retail Tenant

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Couture tipped its hand to Milwaukeeans on Friday, revealing The Vig — a 1950s-themed sports parlor — as its first retail tenant. The Chicago-based bar and restaurant, named for the “vigorish” fee, is slated to open its new location in summer 2026.

In its first expansion beyond Chicago, The Vig plans to feature signature dishes from its globally inspired menu, along with new creations that reflect local flavor. Guests can also expect a lineup of craft and signature cocktails.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome The Vig to The Couture and the Milwaukee dining landscape,” Rick Barrett, CEO of Barrett Lo Visionary Development, said in a statement. “This is more than just a fantastic restaurant; it’s a significant step in realizing The Couture’s potential as the premier address in downtown Milwaukee.”

The new business, led by Legacy Hospitality, will occupy 10,800 square feet on the building’s second floor, featuring an expansive 8,500-square-foot interior and 2,000 square feet of patio space. Lakefront views will serve as a focal point both indoors and out, while large-screen TVs embedded in mirrors cater to sports enthusiasts without compromising the sleek aesthetic, according to a news release.

A buildout for The Vig, led by Barker/Nestor, is expected to begin in late 2025. Once open, the venue will offer ample seating, along with three private event spaces.

Robert Kabakoff, Legacy’s collaborating chef, is working on menu development for the new location, with plans to feature locally sourced cheese curds, Bloody Marys and other Milwaukee-inspired items. The Vig will also offer creative twists on sports bar favorites, including a “booming onion” topped with caviar and crème fraîche and “fall-off-the-bone” wings served with a hot towel service.

The Vig originally launched in October 2015. The new restaurant anticipates hiring approximately 100 employees from the Milwaukee community, with a commitment to bringing in local talent for leadership roles.

“We are so excited to be working with the Couture Team and joining the fabric of the Milwaukee community,” Ryan Marks, owner-operator at Legacy Hospitality, said in a statement.

He added that The Vig, which operates two Chicago outlets, has spent several years seeking an ideal location for expansion. “Milwaukee, and The Couture’s iconic location in particular, made it an easy decision!”

The Couture, 909 E. Michigan St., developed by Barrett Lo Visionary Development and opened in spring 2024, is currently the tallest residential building in Wisconsin. The 44-story tower includes 322 luxury apartments and over 45,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space.

A three-story base includes a transit concourse, with streetcar and bus rapid transit stations, and multiple levels of commercial space.

Barrett Lo has letters of intent from prospective tenants to lease the remaining commercial spaces, which include 15,000 square feet on the third floor and 11,000 square feet on the first floor.

Barrett expects The Vig to further enliven the new development.

“The energy and vibrancy The Vig brings will resonate throughout the community, making The Couture an even more compelling place to live, visit, and connect with the best of our city,” he said.

Renderings

The Couture

