Skyline defining tower will soon welcome its first residents.

Even a storm rolling in isn’t enough to dampen the views from Wisconsin’s tallest residential building.

Apartments located far from the 44th-floor penthouses at The Couture apartment tower offer views of Lake Michigan, Downtown and even some surrounding suburbs.

Urban Milwaukee visited the 35th floor Friday, while more than a hundred construction workers scurried about preparing the lower half of the building to welcome its first residents next month.

Residents of the west side will have views that extend well beyond American Family Field, while eastside residents should have no problem finding friends who want to come over to watch fireworks or take in Summerfest from above. The tower’s ellipse shape also affords residents of both sides the ability to look south to Bay View and north to UW-Milwaukee.

Dropping down to the model units on the eighth floor grants an up-close view of the Milwaukee Art Museum, Discovery World and Henry Maier Festival Park.

Milwaukee’s ever-changing nature is on full display regardless of which way one looks. To the south, the Evoni apartment complex can be spotted taking shape in the Historic Third Ward, 333 Water can be seen rising near the Milwaukee Public Market and Northwestern Mutual‘s North Building, subject of a $500 million renovation, can be spotted peeking out from behind the company’s signature tower. Looking straight down, one can spot tracks for The Hop, with the streetcar line going through the building’s base.

Even more change awaits, in one form or another, with Interstate 794. Looking down from The Couture, it’s apparent how much space the freeway and its various ramps take up. All of the plans to rebuild or replace the elevated highway include shrinking its footprint.

The tower’s location at the eastern edge of its two-acre site, 909 E. Michigan St., sets it apart from the neighboring office towers. The net result is a sense of privacy, at least by high-rise dwelling standards, for both downtown workers and future residents.

Waking up to the views won’t be cheap. Rent in the 322-unit tower starts at $2,045 per month and climbs to more than $11,500 for the penthouses. Willow Bridge Property Company reports that approximately 13% of the units are already leased, with interest ramping up as the April opening draws near. Lease up is expected to take 18 months. The upper floors, which will feature higher-end finishes and appliances, are scheduled to be available in July. The leasing website contains more information, including the ability to book a tour.

The fact that residents will soon be living in the building will become much more obvious in just a few days. General contractor J.H. Findorff & Son will lose its downtown billboard as the building’s tower crane is disassembled. The crane’s jib has spent the past three years with “Findorff” illuminated each night.

The retreat of construction workers will allow leasing managers to sell more than the view and location. The resident amenity levels will open, offering an outdoor pool, dog run, club room, fitness area and business center. The transit concourse will also open to daily service. Barrett Lo Visionary Development continues to report robust interest in the 42,000 square feet of commercial space, though no tenants have been announced.

For more on the $190 million project and the complicated financing package that enabled it, see our past coverage.

