Tabletop Gaming Bar For Upper East Side

The Familiar Place will offer gaming and gathering space in former Black Rose.

Since their earliest days of painting miniatures and designing character sheets, Sheenna Kleveno and Michael Taylor have always found a second home in tabletop gaming. More than a hobby, it’s been a source of lifelong friendships, community — and now, a promising business opportunity.

“One of the things I really love about gaming is that there’s something for everybody,” Taylor said. “Everyone can enjoy some part of it.”

After decades of personal play, the soon-to-be-married couple is revamping the former Black Rose Irish Pub at 2856 N. Oakland Ave. into The Familiar Place — a gaming-centric bar and gathering space that invites the broader Milwaukee community, gamers and otherwise, into their world.

“Ever since COVID, when [the gaming pub] Oak and Shield closed, there hasn’t been a place to just gather and play,” Taylor said, noting that gaming groups often float between bars, restaurants and stores throughout the city. The proposed tavern hopes to become a home base for these groups, offering plentiful space for gaming — without the typical fees.

The Familiar Place, named for its welcoming ethos and as a nod to the couple’s orange cat, Hono, is set to open in the coming months, following renovations and licensing.

The couple’s 15-year-old daughter, also a gamer, came up with the bar’s name, and is eager to continue helping out, Kleveno said. “She’s very excited about being a part of this.”

With plenty of cozy booths and large tables, the tavern space is ideal for sprawling board games like Dungeons and Dragons and Twilight Imperium. Guests can also expect refreshments from the bar, which will serve beer, wine, cocktails and other alcoholic beverages, along with a wide assortment of zero-proof options such as mocktails and craft sodas.

The menu is intentionally inclusive, designed to attract a wide range of patrons — including young adults and even families with kids, the couple said.

“We really want to be a connecting point for all the gamers in the area — a central hub for people to meet,” Taylor said. “Gaming is a huge hobby, and it’s something that we want to make accessible.”

Kleveno, who descends from several generations of bartenders, had long dreamed of opening her own establishment. But the project was delayed multiple times as potential locations fell through.

When the Black Rose space — briefly home to Baccara — became available, Kleveno knew it was the perfect fit. Taylor, a veteran chef, had been a patron and fan of the former tavern.

“It’s such a great spot, right by the university and along a major thoroughfare,” Taylor said. “The fact that they left all the equipment for us is just the cherry on top.”

The couple plans to preserve many of the existing booths while converting some into gaming stations for Super Nintendo, Nintendo 64 and other retro systems. One corner could feature a Nintendo Switch or PlayStation setup with cozy couches and chairs for players. A back room is slated to host tournaments, gatherings and potential retail space.

In the coming weeks, the couple will focus on cleaning and painting, aiming for a mid-summer opening. After the launch, they plan to host regular events — including ones centered on specific games and communities.

Day-to-day, The Familiar Place will welcome patrons who bring their own games, while also aiming to connect new players or those in search of a regular group. Seeking an extra player? Check the bar’s sign-up board for interested parties. Need something to play? The Familiar Place will feature a library of available items.

“We want to be that home away from home,” Kleveno said.

A license application for The Familiar Place is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council. If approved, the bar plans to open Wednesday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

