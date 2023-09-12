New Italian Bar and Restaurant Open on East Side

Baccara bar and Cafe Terrazza have softly opened near the intersection of Oakland and Locust.

The lights are on, drinks are poured and pizza ovens are blazing at 2856 N. Oakland Ave. Baccara and Cafe Terrazza recently began their soft openings, bringing business back to the East Side building for the first time in over five years.

The Italian-inspired bar and restaurant replaced Monster Pizza and Black Rose Irish Pub which closed in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

The two storefronts — which total a combined 8,000 square feet — sat empty until early 2023, when owner Donnie Dries began work on the building.

The hospitality venture was a new one for Dries, who operates Dries Painting & Restoration, but had no prior industry experience. He did, however, have an eye for design, and used his own company to spruce up the building’s interior. Meanwhile, he hired a childhood friend to lead the kitchen.

Baccara was first to open, welcoming guests earlier this summer. An homage to Black Rose, the new bar offers a similar ambiance, though it’s slightly enhanced by a VIP area complete with leather couches, LED lighting and potted palm trees.

Baccara serves an assortment of beer, seltzer and mixed drinks, as well as a full menu of pub fare including a variety of wings, pizza-by-the-slice and finger foods such as nachos, chicken tenders, cheese curds and jalapeno poppers. Salads, sandwiches and burgers are also available.

Those who visit between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays can cash in on happy hour specials including $3 domestic beers, $3 rail drinks and half-price appetizers.

The bar is outfitted with a number of TVs, amusement machines, darts and pull tabs to keep guests entertained.

Next door, Cafe Terrazza got a slower start. It joined Baccara in service only recently. Like its neighbor, the restaurant serves pizza, but also offers a wider variety of Italian and wood-fired eats. A soft-opening menu lists specials including spaghetti, lasagna, baked mostaccioli, chicken parmesan and fettuccine alfredo — all served with a choice of meatballs or Italian sausage as well as soup or salad.

Each dish is priced at $15 and available from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. for the duration of the soft opening.

The new opened within a restaurant-heavy corridor that’s currently home to Immy’s African Cuisine, Thai A Kitchen, Oakland Gyros, Little Caesars and Subway. On the next block, just north of Locust Street, Cheba Hut, Makk’n’Cheese, Juana Taco, Cousins Subs, Lisa’s Pizzeria, Sal’s Pizza and Shawarma House are in operation, with a Buffalo Wild Wings also planned nearby.

Formal grand opening information for Baccara and Cafe Terrazza will be announced at a later date. Visit the business’s website or Facebook page for additional information.

Baccara is open Sunday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Friday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Cafe Terraza is open from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. Hours of operation are expected to be expanded after the grand opening.

