Takeout-Focused Buffalo Wild Wings Planned Near UW-Milwaukee

The national chain's "GO" concept would open at corner of Oakland and Locust.

A new location for Buffalo Wild Wings GO is slated to join a lineup of fast-casual eateries along a bustling intersection in Milwaukee’s Upper East Side neighborhood.

Permit applications filed with the City of Milwaukee indicate that the restaurant is planned for a retail space at the base of The East Sider apartment building, 2900 N. Oakland Ave.

The takeout and delivery-focused “GO” concept is a small-format version of the national chicken wing chain, which forgoes the restaurant’s typical sports bar atmosphere in favor of streamlined service, contactless pickup and online ordering options.

Buffalo Wild Wings GO offers traditional and boneless chicken wings and tenders featuring the brand’s 24 dry rubs and sauces. The restaurant also sells sides such as french fries, tater tots and cheese curds, as well as beverages.

The East Side restaurant would be the second GO location for the Milwaukee area. The first opened last year in West Milwaukee.

Buffalo Wild Wings GO would occupy a 1,393-square-foot retail space next door to Cousins Subs and across the street from Cheba Hut. Oakland Gyros, Subway and Little Caesars are also nearby.

Construction documents filed on behalf of the restaurant note plans to construct a restaurant kitchen, family restroom, office, pickup area and ordering area. A new cooler and freezer will also be installed. Construction costs are expected to total $200,000, according to a commercial alteration permit.

Inspire Brands owns Buffalo Wild Wings, along with Arby’s, Baskin Robbins, Dunkin‘, Jimmy John’s and Sonic. Buffalo Wild Wings reports 1,236 locations across the country, including 32 in Wisconsin.

A food dealer’s license application has not yet been filed on behalf of the restaurant, and the company has not announced a prospective opening date.