New Plans For City Lights Brewing Space

A new proposal could bring beer back to the City Lights Complex, following the January departure of its namesake brewery.

Amanda Gethers recently applied for an occupancy permit at 2200 W. Mt. Vernon Ave., with plans to establish Lombardi Brewing Company’s first physical location — a taproom and microbrewery — as part of a broader brand relaunch.

The brewery has been teasing the proposal on social media for more than a month, sharing cryptic posts that hint at an upcoming development. On Tuesday, the business publicly acknowledged its permit applications but refrained from sharing further details.

“It’s early in the process, and as much as we want to go full send, our pace won’t be matched by those who control licensing,” the post reads. “We are getting thirsty and can’t wait to share our craft with you!”

Another post, shared Wednesday morning, notes that brewery representative John Lombardi “will be discussing a few key points” with a local news outlet later in the day. A press release is expected in the coming days.

Lombardi Brewing launched its beers in select markets several years ago, starting with its Golden Lager, which appeared on draft at businesses such as Arbuckles Eatery & Pub in Stevens Point. The brand initially aimed to open a taproom in Green Bay, where Lombardi, of course, is a legendary name.

Its latest pivot, however, targets a site more than 100 miles south of the Packers’ home turf.

The Milwaukee location’s previous tenant, City Lights Brewing Co., shuttered on Jan. 4 after nearly eight years in the heart of the Menomonee River Valley. In a Facebook post, the brewery cited “numerous challenges” that had made it “unsustainable to continue” operations.

City Lights previously occupied approximately 7,576 square feet across two buildings in the complex, which was once home to Milwaukee Gas Light Company.

The permit for Lombardi Brewing indicates that one building would house the proposed brewery and taproom, while packaging and cooling operations would take place in a second.

Gethers did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

