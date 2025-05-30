Lombardi Brewing Details Plans For Milwaukee Brewery

New brewery aims to open in late July.

Lombardi Brewing Company is poised to take its biggest leap yet with the launch of its flagship brewery and taproom in Milwaukee’s Menomonee River Valley.

On Thursday, owners John Lombardi, Amanda Gethers and Tim Kunze officially announced plans to take over the former City Lights Brewing Co. space at 2200 W. Mt. Vernon Ave.—a location chosen for its “industrial charm, ideal brewing layout and central location within the heart of Milwaukee,” according to a news release.

Urban Milwaukee, using data from a permit request, initially reported on the plans Tuesday.

The brewery gets its recognizable name from co-owner Lombardi, whose grandfather, Vince, is widely considered one of the greatest coaches in NFL history. His other grandfather was a successful beer distributor in North Dakota. Together, their legacies inspired Lombardi’s “philosophy of balancing work and play.”

Gethers, who is also affiliated with District 1 Brewing Company in Stevens Point, called the move an “exciting new chapter” for the brand, which was originally founded in 2017.

“We are excited to bring our craft and industry expertise to Milwaukee under the Lombardi brand,” she said in a statement. “Providing a thoughtful, taproom-centric experience that delights is our intent.”

The new location aims welcome its first customers in late July, according to the release, with brewing split between the Milwaukee site and Stevens Point.

“This represents so much more than just opening a brewery,” Gethers added. “It’s an opportunity to rebrand, grow and firmly establish us as part of Milwaukee’s vibrant and innovative brewing community.”

With the taproom functioning as the “centerpiece” of Milwaukee operations, the partners said they plan to offer “compelling reasons to visit” — beyond just enjoying a pint.

“Lombardi Brewing’s approach to the craft beer market emphasizes creating experiences, not only just exceptional beer.”

City Lights Brewing Co. previously occupied approximately 7,576 square feet across two buildings in the larger complex, which is owned by ZHV LLC. The brewery closed on Jan. 4.

According to the release, “ZHV LLC is eager to welcome Lombardi Brewing Company as a neighbor, recognizing their contribution to fostering collaboration with nearby businesses and providing energy to the beautiful, historic grounds.”

ZHV is an affiliate of Zimmerman Architectural Studios, which is also located in the complex.

The new brewery plans to celebrate its opening this summer with community events and special beer releases.

