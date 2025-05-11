Plus: Conveyor belt sushi, robot baristas and the end of Belmont Tavern.

Nite Wolf, a moonlight ramen concept, will conclude its run in Brewer’s Hill at the end of the month, wrapping up an extended residency at Uncle Wolfie’s Breakfast Tavern, 234 E. Vine St.

The pop-up, a passion project from chef Elijah Loebbaka announced Wednesday that its final service will take place May 31.

Loebbaka launched Nite Wolf in November 2023, leveraging years of experience at diverse establishments — Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro, Birch, Ardent and others — for the Japanese concept, which offers several varieties of traditional and brothless ramen, along with non-noodle dishes like gyoza and rice bowls.

A current menu features triple threat ramen with three types of pork, bamboo shoots and thin noodles; garlic ojisan ramen with black garlic broth, fried garlic, wavy noodles and a soy egg; and tantanmen, a broth-less bowl with thick temomi noodles, sesame paste, house chili oil and pork soboro.

Other offerings include a Japanese-inspired caesar salad flavored with yuzu and miso; chashu pork served with egg yolk and scallion; and donburi, a one-bowl meal featuring rice, protein, pickled vegetables and seasonings.

Beer and cocktails, including several non-alcoholic options, are also available.

During its 18-month tenure, Nite Wolf complemented the brunch-focused Uncle Wolfie’s, operating two days per week for evening dine-in and takeout service.

The pop-up will continue as usual, operating Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 9 p.m. through the end of the month — except for May 23 and 24, when it will be closed, according to a social media announcement.

Reservations are available online, with walk-ins welcome at the bar.

Conveyor Belt Sushi Restaurant Planned For Downtown

With their mosaic-like interiors and delicate garnishes, sushi rolls are already runway-ready. Soon, a new-to-Milwaukee restaurant concept will put the daily catch on the catwalk, giving the city its first taste of conveyor belt sushi. The Kenosha-based Sooshibay plans to open its second location at 1154 N. Water St., on the ground floor of Milwaukee School of Engineering‘s Grohmann Tower. Conveyor belt sushi, or kaiten-zushi, originated in Japan as a way to streamline restaurant service. Chefs place small portions of maki, sashimi, dumplings and other dishes on a continuously moving belt that winds through the dining room. Customers can pick whatever looks appealing, with prices calculated after the meal based on color-coded plates. Iris Huang launched Sooshibay’s flagship location with her family in 2023. At the Kenosha restaurant, covered plates carrying four pieces of sushi each travel along the conveyor belt, with placards identifying each new roll as it passes. In addition to conveyor belt dining, Sooshibay offers a traditional restaurant experience complete with menus, table service and a full bar.

City Clears Two of Six Shuttered Pizza Huts to Reopen

The operator of five local Pizza Hut restaurants is speaking out against the Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) following a citywide shutdown last month over licensing issues. PHZ Foods on Thursday criticized the department for a “lack of clarity and responsiveness” and expressed “growing frustration” regarding its efforts to obtain proper licensing after acquiring several restaurants from EYM Pizza of Wisconsin, LLC. “Despite our repeated attempts to contact the Milwaukee Health Department, we’ve received little to no guidance or timely communication on how to move forward with the basic licensing process,” Puneet Gill, a representative of PZH Foods, told Urban Milwaukee via email. In April, MHD ordered six Pizza Hut locations to close after discovering the new operators had not secured the necessary licenses to operate after taking over the businesses, a department official confirmed Thursday.

New Grocery Store Planned for 35th, Fond du Lac and Burleigh

Real estate investor Omar Ahmad is planning to turn vacant lots near a busy central city intersection into a commercial hub. He recently secured approval to purchase four vacant city-owned lots to develop a commercial building on 3000 block of N. 35th Street, near the street’s intersection with W. Fond du Lac Avenue and W. Burleigh Street. “The main anchor tenant will be a grocery or fresh produce type operator. It should have additional three other businesses that will be there,” said Ahmad to the Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee on April 15. A commercial new construction permit depicts a 7,186-square-foot building with a 4,172-square-foot grocery store and two retail spaces. Ahmad, according to a Department of City Development report, is expected to spend $985,000. Cityscape Architecture is leading the design.

Fully-Automated Coffee Shop Coming to Milwaukee

Octane Coffee has no lobby, no restrooms and no on-site employees. What it does have, though, is freshly brewed Stone Creek Coffee and a lightning-fast pickup process. More vending machine than cozy cafe, the futuristic coffee concept has found success with its flagship location in Pewaukee, where it caters to time-strapped driving commuters. Now, Octane is eyeing expansion, with plans to open in Brookfield this summer and begin work on a Milwaukee location near the airport by year’s end. The 240-square-foot Milwaukee kiosk is proposed to go in a portion of the Golden Corral restaurant parking lot at 300 W. Layton Ave. — a site that Octane Founder and CEO Adrian Deasy said shows strong potential.

Belmont Tavern Announces Closure

The Foys are back in town. Belmont Tavern will close its doors for good on May 17, making way for a new venture from industry veteran Mike Foy and his wife, Lauren. Owner Michael Vitucci announced the news Wednesday morning, noting his excitement for the incoming operators. “Mike has been a great friend and has co-managed many establishments in Milwaukee,” Vitucci wrote in a Facebook post, adding that he’s confident the Foys will “deliver a great experience for Jefferson Street.” The new business, Foy’s, is targeting a June opening at 784 N. Jefferson St., according to a license application. It’s expected to operate as a tavern and cocktail lounge, offering a limited food menu and featuring entertainment such as DJs, karaoke and darts.

Is ‘This Is It’ Building Worthy of Historic Designation?

Wisconsin’s oldest gay bar closed its doors for good in March. A new historic designation application would ensure that its rainbow-colored exterior lasts well into the future. This Is It!, 418 E. Wells St., opened in 1968, and was a longtime anchor of Milwaukee’s LGBTQ+ community. But it closed in March due to what majority owner George Schneider said was a sustained business downturn driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the reconstruction of E. Wells Street. A newly-released application to the Historic Preservation Commission requests to designate the entire two-story building, 418-432 E. Wells St., as historic. The larger, 16,640-square-foot structure also includes a second restaurant space facing Cathedral Square Park and a second-story office space. A steakhouse, 801 Restaurant, is proposed for the other commercial space. Local historic protection in Milwaukee prevents modifications to a building’s exterior without prior approval, but does not prohibit changes to a building’s interior.

Dairyland Eyes Lisbon Avenue Restaurant

Sendik’s Reopens With Statement From Ownership

Nehring’s Sendik’s on Downer has reopened after a temporary closure imposed by the city’s health department. The store returned to business Wednesday morning, according to a statement from ownership, which expressed gratitude for “the opportunity to move forward.” On Monday, the Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) issued a Closure Order to Sendik’s, 2643 N. Downer Ave., after inspectors found fresh rat and mouse droppings throughout the store’s basement and first-floor areas, including the kitchen and retail space. The order followed a series of escalating warnings from MHD, which discovered evidence of rodent activity during two earlier inspections — one routine and one follow-up — on April 15 and 29.

Milwaukee Athletic Club and Benson’s Restaurant Group Announce Exclusive Partnership

Milwaukee Athletic Club (MAC) is aiming to raise the bar — and not just in the weight room. The downtown venue, located at 758 N. Broadway, is entering an exclusive partnership with Benson’s Restaurant Group to manage its catering and events. Benson’s — which operates a portfolio of Milwaukee restaurants including Onesto and The Bridgewater Modern Grill — will lease a portion of the building, with plans to establish an on-site catering kitchen and oversee all operations for the club’s public-facing event space and ballrooms. The agreement takes effect in May, marking a “significant investment” in Benson’s catering and events division, the group noted in a news release. Benson’s Restaurant Group is a division of Marcus Investments “Benson’s is thrilled to bring our culinary creativity and exceptional service to the Milwaukee Athletic Club,” David Marcus, CEO of Marcus Investments, said in a statement “We are excited to build on the venue’s already stellar reputation by introducing our own distinctive flavors and unparalleled event expertise.”

Lao BBQ Concept Opening at Zocalo

SapSap is a familiar presence at Zocalo Food Park, known for hosting Lao barbecue pop-ups, championing pho battles and participating in drink competitions at the southside hub, 636 S. 6th St. The concept is set to return next month — now as a full-time vendor. SapSap will debut its menu of sticky rice, Mama’s egg rolls, fried chicken banh mi and more at a May 22 grand opening. Founder Alex Hanesakda has become an unofficial ambassador for Lao cuisine in Milwaukee, introducing countless diners to the country’s traditional flavors, customs and dishes through special events, private dinners and, at one time, a brick-and-mortar business.

Milwaukee Health Department Closes Sendik’s on Downer for Rodent Infestation

An East Side mainstay was shut down Monday by the city’s health department following the discovery of widespread rodent activity. The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) issued a Closure Order to Nehring’s Sendik’s on Downer, 2643 N. Downer Ave., after inspectors found fresh rat and mouse rodent droppings throughout the store’s basement and first-floor areas, including the kitchen and retail space. According to an MHD statement, the closure followed a series of escalating warnings. During an April 15 routine inspection, droppings were initially found in a basement storage area. A follow-up inspection on April 29 uncovered expanded rodent activity in the dry food storage area, prompting an “Intent to Cease Order.” The business was warned that any further spread could lead to closure. That threshold was crossed during a final inspection on May 5. “Per MHD policy, an immediate Closure Order was issued,” said the department. The store must now clean and sanitize all affected areas and work with a licensed pest control provider. The closure will remain in effect at least overnight to allow for sanitation, pest monitoring and scheduling of a follow-up inspection.

New Vendors Open at 3rd Street Market Hall

Korean and Mediterranean cuisines are now available at 3rd Street Market Hall, thanks to the addition of two new vendors. Creta Mediterranean Grill and In-Yun opened in April, rounding out the downtown food court with globally inspired dishes like gyros, falafel, bibimbap and kimchi pancakes. Edgar Aispuro Garcia and Paco Villar both market hall veterans, partnered to launch Creta — a departure from their typical Latin American focus at concepts like Criollo Rotisserie Chicken and Kompali. The Mediterranean restaurant serves shareable appetizers like hummus and pita with cucumber slices, feta, and Greek olives; spanakopita; falafel; and “Freak Fries” — a nod to NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo — topped with a choice of lamb or chicken, feta and garlic aioli. Entrees include gyros filled with lamb, chicken, or falafel, and the Creta platter, featuring lamb, chicken, falafel, rice pilaf, tomato and onion.

Vendetta Plans Bay View Cafe

The coveted cafe space at 2268 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., formerly home to Interval, will soon welcome a new tenant. Vendetta Coffee Bar plans to open its third location in the Bay View building, bringing “the Italian experience” to the neighborhood with craft espresso drinks, imported pastries and more. Owners Tom and Tommy Orlando — a father-son duo — and Bill Haley announced the news on social media last week. “Let’s take those lease signs down…” they wrote. “Vendetta Bay View coming soon…”

The newest venture will join two existing Vendetta locations; one in Wauwatosa and another in Walker’s Point. Though the cafes feature slightly different menus, both emphasize authentic Italian offerings with espresso drinks ranging from cappuccino to affogato, along with an assortment of panini and pastries like cornetto, sfogliatelle and bombolino. Both locations also serve Rishi tea, beer and Italian wine; the Walker’s Point menu features cocktails, including seven riffs on the classic Negroni.

Ascent to Welcome Mediterranean Restaurant

A new restaurant is on the rise at Ascent. The world’s tallest mass timber building will soon be home to āya, serving elevated Mediterranean cuisine inspired by Middle Eastern flavors. Led by Saffron owners Fatima and Hanish Kumar, the proposed restaurant is set to occupy a first-floor retail space at the apartment complex, 700 E. Kilbourn Ave. “We are thrilled to introduce a new era of Mediterranean dining with āya,” the married couple said in a statement. “Our goal is to create a space where guests can connect over exceptional food and drink, experiencing the rich culture and flavors of the Middle East in a fresh, elevated, and truly celebratory way.”

New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in April

April offered consistently gloomy skies in Milwaukee, but a lot was happening on the ground. More than 15 bars and restaurants opened, including a pizza restaurant, smoothie bar and three coffee shops. Among them was Azal Coffee, which joined a growing wave of Yemeni coffee shops with its Milwaukee opening on April 18. The cafe, located in Freshwater Plaza at 1318 S. 1st St., serves traditional Middle Eastern coffees and teas made with beans sourced from Yemen. It’s one of several planned franchises for the Michigan-based chain, which is also expanding to New York and New Jersey. Azal’s menu includes a full range of espresso drinks, with specialty lattes in flavors like pistachio, Biscoff and Nutella. The cafe also serves Yemeni beverages such as mufawar and qishr, as well as fruit refreshers and snacks. A food menu, currently offering baked goods and desserts, is set to expand with lunch options in the coming weeks.

