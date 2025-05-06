Milwaukee Health Department Closes Sendik’s on Downer for Rodent Infestation

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

An East Side mainstay was shut down Monday by the city’s health department following the discovery of widespread rodent activity.

The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) issued a Closure Order to Nehring’s Sendik’s on Downer, 2643 N. Downer Ave., after inspectors found fresh rat and mouse rodent droppings throughout the store’s basement and first-floor areas, including the kitchen and retail space.

According to an MHD statement, the closure followed a series of escalating warnings. During an April 15 routine inspection, droppings were initially found in a basement storage area. A follow-up inspection on April 29 uncovered expanded rodent activity in the dry food storage area, prompting an “Intent to Cease Order.” The business was warned that any further spread could lead to closure.

That threshold was crossed during a final inspection on May 5. “Per MHD policy, an immediate Closure Order was issued,” said the department. The store must now clean and sanitize all affected areas and work with a licensed pest control provider. The closure will remain in effect at least overnight to allow for sanitation, pest monitoring and scheduling of a follow-up inspection.

MHD emphasized that it “is committed to protecting public health,” and said licensed food establishments must meet basic sanitation standards.

The store is owned by John and Anne Nehring. It is independent from the other Sendik’s Food Markets locations across the Milwaukee area. The Downer Avenue store traces its history to 1929. The Nehrings purchased the store in 2013.

It’s the second closure of well-know east-side establishments in the last two weeks for MHD. Last week, Beans & Barley, a longtime East Side deli and grocery store, was also temporarily closed after a routine health inspection found several violations. That business reopened the next day after sanitizing affected areas.

The closure also marks the second high-profile grocery store shutdown by MHD in as many years. In February 2024, the department issued a closure order to the Cermak Fresh Market at 1236 S. Barclay St. in Walker’s Point after finding rodent droppings and dead pests in several areas of the store. That store later reopened after addressing the issues cited by inspectors.

A timeline for Sendik’s on Downer is not immediately available. The health department said it will return once the business indicates it is ready for reinspection.

The Nehrings did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

