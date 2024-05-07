New Steakhouse Planned For East Town

Restaurant 801 would open at corner of E. Wells and N. Jefferson streets.

A prominent restaurant space in East Town could get new life as an upscale steakhouse under a proposal from entrepreneur Jessica Orr.

801 Restaurant, described on a license application as “fine dining with a casual atmosphere,” is slated to open at 801 N. Jefferson St., the former site of Louise’s.

The upcoming restaurant would reactivate the former restaurant, which has sat vacant for more over five years, restoring food and drink, entertainment, sidewalk dining and more to the property.

A proposed menu for 801 Restaurant showcases high-end cuts of meat including tomahawk ribeye, filet mignon, New York strip steak and Japanese Wagyu A-5 filet mignon and others, along with sides such as twice-baked potatoes, roasted asparagus, sauteed spinach, macaroni and cheese, caramelized brussels sprouts and truffled mash.

Appetizers could include an eclectic mix of both surf and turf, with offerings like steak tartare, gulf shrimp scampi, oysters, shrimp cocktail, thick-cut bacon, rock shrimp, octopus and tuna tartare.

A handful of seasonal salads and soups such as lobster and steak bisque are also included on the menu. For dessert, there’s apple pie.

A drink menu features a well-rounded selection of both domestic and international wines. A cocktail list includes an espresso martini, old fashioned, Manhattan and other classics.

Orr is the registered agent and public face of 801 Restaurant. The business is under the ownership of Night Night Hospitality, LLC.

The restaurant is working with the design firm RINKA to update the 4,500-square-foot space. Its predecessor, Louise’s, occupied a larger portion of the building. The neighboring bar, This Is It, has since expanded into the former restaurant’s private dining area.

The 1914 building is owned by Cathedral Square Limited.

A number of existing steakhouses are located in the blocks surrounding the upcoming restaurant. Carbon Steak, Carnevor, Mason Street Grill and Ward’s House of Prime are all within a half mile of the future 801 Restaurant.

Another project from Orr is planned within the same building. Electric Lime Taqueria is in the process of relocating to 811 N. Jefferson St., the former Mikey’s space. Electric Lime, a restaurant and nightclub, closed its previous location at 730 N. Milwaukee St. in September 2022.

A liquor license for 801 Restaurant is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council. The application does not include a proposed opening date.

Orr did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

