Belmont Tavern Announces Closure

New owners are purchasing the business with plans to launch their own concept.

The Foys are back in town.

Belmont Tavern will close its doors for good on May 17, making way for a new venture from industry veteran Mike Foy and his wife, Lauren. Owner Michael Vitucci announced the news Wednesday morning, noting his excitement for the incoming operators.

“Mike has been a great friend and has co-managed many establishments in Milwaukee,” Vitucci wrote in a Facebook post, adding that he’s confident the Foys will “deliver a great experience for Jefferson Street.”

The new business, Foy’s, is targeting a June opening at 784 N. Jefferson St., according to a license application. It’s expected to operate as a tavern and cocktail lounge, offering a limited food menu and featuring entertainment such as DJs, karaoke and darts.

“I’ll just be remodeling it and making it my own,” Foy told committee members during an April 29 license hearing, adding that the new establishment will “keep with the theme of the street.”

With area Alderman Robert Bauman on board, committee members recommended approval for the new tavern. The matter now heads to the Milwaukee Common Council for a final vote on May 13.

Foy brings more than two decades of experience to the new venture, having previously managed Trinity Three Irish Pubs, The Harp Irish Pub and RC’s

The application notes that Foy paid $100,000 for the business. A lease for the 2,152-square-foot tavern space began April 1 and runs for seven years, through December 2031.

Vitucci opened the art deco-style Belmont Tavern in 2011, its title a nod to the former Belmont Hotel. The business features leather booths, colorful LED lighting and 10-foot doors that open to the sidewalk patio.

The menu includes a selection of beer, wine and signature cocktails such as Don’t Pull Your Punches (strawberry pineapple-infused Paranubes rum, Novo Fogo tanager, Bitter Truth falernum, orgeat and fresh lemon) and The Belmont Sour (bourbon, fresh orange juice, fresh lemon, demerara syrup, bitters).

Belmont also runs a twice-weekly 90s at 9 promotion, offering discounted cocktails paired with throwback tunes.

A Van Buren Management affiliated, 788 Building Subsidiary, LLC owns the Jefferson Street building, which also houses Barrel Burrito Company, Midwest SAD, Shah Jee’s and Experts Only, an apres-ski-themed bar, in addition to offices upstairs.

Nearby bars and nightclubs include Taylor’s, Allure MKE, The Sofie and SportClub.

Belmont Tavern will continue operations as usual until its closing date. The business is open Monday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Friday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

