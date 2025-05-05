New Vendors Open at 3rd Street Market Hall

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Korean and Mediterranean cuisines are now available at 3rd Street Market Hall, thanks to the addition of two new vendors.

Creta Mediterranean Grill and In-Yun opened in April, rounding out the downtown food court with globally inspired dishes like gyros, falafel, bibimbap and kimchi pancakes.

Edgar Aispuro Garcia and Paco Villar both market hall veterans, partnered to launch Creta — a departure from their typical Latin American focus at concepts like Criollo Rotisserie Chicken and Kompali.

The Mediterranean restaurant serves shareable appetizers like hummus and pita with cucumber slices, feta, and Greek olives; spanakopita; falafel; and “Freak Fries” — a nod to NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo — topped with a choice of lamb or chicken, feta and garlic aioli. Entrees include gyros filled with lamb, chicken, or falafel, and the Creta platter, featuring lamb, chicken, falafel, rice pilaf, tomato and onion.

Creta occupies a stall near the food hall’s Wisconsin Avenue entrance, where Goodland Greens previously operated. The health-focused vendor was originally spread across two stalls, but has since consolidated to one.

In addition to its downtown location, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave., Creta operates in the 3rd Street Market Hall annex at American Family Field.

In-Yun

The latest venture from brothers Oscar and Ivan Rubio is now officially operating just steps away from Creta. However, its menu draws inspiration from far beyond the Mediterranean.

In-Yun, sister to Zocalo Food Park’s Ikigai Izakaya, serves Korean street foods and snacks including potsticker salad, tteokbokki, gimmari (crispy seaweed noodle rolls) and Korean corn dogs. The menu also features larger entrees such as beef bibimbap, bulgogi, kalbi, sesame chicken and japchae.

Located in one of the market’s hawker stalls, In-Yun replaces WOK Downtown MKE, which vacated the space in preparation to launch a new concept, WOK on Campus, at Marquette University.

Both Creta and In-Yun are open Monday through Thursday from. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

