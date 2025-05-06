Lao BBQ Concept Opening at Zocalo

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

SapSap is a familiar presence at Zocalo Food Park, known for hosting Lao barbecue pop-ups, championing pho battles and participating in drink competitions at the southside hub, 636 S. 6th St.

The concept is set to return next month — now as a full-time vendor.

SapSap will debut its menu of sticky rice, Mama’s egg rolls, fried chicken banh mi and more at a May 22 grand opening.

Founder Alex Hanesakda has become an unofficial ambassador for Lao cuisine in Milwaukee, introducing countless diners to the country’s traditional flavors, customs and dishes through special events, private dinners and, at one time, a brick-and-mortar business.

However, he never intended to own a restaurant. “It was everything I imagined, and I decided it wasn’t for me,” said Hanesakda, who has stepped back from the industry several times since launching SapSap in 2015, most recently to become a business developer at the Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce (HWCC).

The new arrangement allows SapSap to live on at Zocalo while Hanesakda takes a more hands-off role, freeing him up to continue his work at HWCC. He’s currently training a team to handle day-to-day operations at the food park.

“The idea was always to establish a presence where I don’t have to be there all the time,” Hanesakda said, noting that the concept will maintain SapSap’s same menu, techniques and brand. “Being hands-free and not involved in the operations, I can be more creative with new menu items and events — those are my strengths.”

Once open, SapSap will operate Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hidden Flavors of Asia

Following SapSap’s Zocalo launch, Hanesakda will continue the celebration as co-host of Hidden Flavors of Asia, a five-course lunch held in collaboration with Alexa Alfaro of Meat on the Street and Judy, the influencer behind the MKEeeeEats Instagram profile.

The event is scheduled for June 1 from noon to 3 p.m. at Pilot Project Brewing, 1128 N. 9th St., featuring dishes from Laos, Taiwan and the Philippines. An online menu includes standouts like Laotian beef jerky, Taiwanese beef noodle soup, pork adobo and Filipino ube ice cream.

Tickets, priced at $107 each with fees, are available to purchase online. The cost includes lunch, one beverage and a goodie bag.

