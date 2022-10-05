Dairyland Leaves Central Waters Brewing

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Dairyland Old-Fashioned Frozen Custard and Hamburgers has left its post at Central Waters Brewing Co. As of Tuesday, the downtown taproom, 1037 W. Juneau Ave., was notably devoid of Dairyland’s well-loved burgers and cheese curds.

For the rest of the fall season, Central Waters will partner with a series of food trucks and kitchen pop-ups, according to an online statement from the company. In the meantime, guests can fill up on several flavors of Palo Popcorn, mixed nuts and pretzels.

Dairyland announced its departure in a Facebook post Wednesday.

“After much thought we have made the difficult decision to close our kitchen at the Central Waters Milwaukee Tap Room, effective immediately, to refocus our efforts on operations at 3rd St Market Hall,” said the post. “We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to partner with Central Waters, and we encourage all of you to continue to visit and support them in the future.”

Dairyland operated out of the commercial kitchen space at Central Waters for just over a year.

The restaurant will remain open at 3rd Street Market Hall, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave., where it acts as an anchor tenant and oversees the street-food-style hawker program. It’s part of a proposed new venue in West Allis as well.

Dairyland also previously operated a location at Zócalo Food Park.

Central Waters opened in its Milwaukee location in fall 2021, replacing the Captain Pabst Pilot House. The church-turned-brewery was originally built in 1872.