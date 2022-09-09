Changes Coming to 3rd Street Market Hall

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The ever-evolving 3rd Street Market Hall is gearing up for another set of changes.

Since its January 2022 opening, a host of tenants have joined the downtown food hall, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave., and more are on the way. Among the familiar faces of long-term vendors, diners can look forward to a round of new concepts at the hawker stalls, which are set to launch in mid-September.

New food options will include a restaurant featuring soft pretzels and a range of dipping sauces and toppings; and an Italian-American restaurant serving chicken parmesan, fettuccini alfredo, meatball sandwiches and garlic bread.

The new concepts would replace Middle East Side, Amano Pan and Strega. The latter, which served handmade pasta, pastries and snacks, was the last to leave the food hall. Another hawker, Hot Dish Pantry, is still operating.

Anchor restaurant Dairyland Old-Fashioned Frozen Custard and Hamburgers oversees the street-food-style hawker stall program, which includes four, miniature stalls that flank the Dairyland space. The stalls operate under abbreviated leases and are targeted at short-term tenants testing out new concepts with the hope that the business will grow out of the space.

“I’m very excited to see our hawker stall program continue to evolve and showcase different styles of cuisines,” said Kurt Fogle, partner at Dairyland. “Our desire to rotate concepts further supports the notion that these are spaces meant to serve as an incubator for a concept before heading to market – this is a crucial step in forecasting a restaurant’s ability to succeed or simply gain traction,” he added.

Mid-Way Bakery, will temporarily close with plans for a concept expansion that would include new sandwich and entree-style menu items. The bakery is planning the changes in response to increased interest in its selection of savory options, including hoagies, soups and salads, according to a news release.

“I’m looking forward to seeing this team’s efforts in expanding Mid-Way’s menu while simultaneously energizing 3rd St. Market Hall’s experience with creative hawker stall concepts,” said Eric Kaye, general manager at 3rd Street Market Hall. “Food halls are meant to evolve and adjust to the needs (and wants) of the community in which it serves. I like what I’m seeing from our vendors and their ability to combine creativity with consistency — this is how modern hospitality professionals need to work,” he added.

Along with the new hawker stall tenants, additional vendors are expected to open soon at the food hall. Mr. Wings, a chicken wing concept, and Paper Plane Pizza are both forthcoming.

One vendor, Valor Aquaponics LLC, left the food hall in June. Valor opened in March selling herbs, spices, fruits and produce supplied in part by owner Patrick Hansen’s farm in Waukesha.

The food hall is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The bar keeps slightly different hours and is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Photos