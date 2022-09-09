Changes Coming to 3rd Street Market Hall
Midway Bakery expanding and new hawker stalls planned.
The ever-evolving 3rd Street Market Hall is gearing up for another set of changes.
Since its January 2022 opening, a host of tenants have joined the downtown food hall, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave., and more are on the way. Among the familiar faces of long-term vendors, diners can look forward to a round of new concepts at the hawker stalls, which are set to launch in mid-September.
The new concepts would replace Middle East Side, Amano Pan and Strega. The latter, which served handmade pasta, pastries and snacks, was the last to leave the food hall. Another hawker, Hot Dish Pantry, is still operating.
Anchor restaurant Dairyland Old-Fashioned Frozen Custard and Hamburgers oversees the street-food-style hawker stall program, which includes four, miniature stalls that flank the Dairyland space. The stalls operate under abbreviated leases and are targeted at short-term tenants testing out new concepts with the hope that the business will grow out of the space.
“I’m very excited to see our hawker stall program continue to evolve and showcase different styles of cuisines,” said Kurt Fogle, partner at Dairyland. “Our desire to rotate concepts further supports the notion that these are spaces meant to serve as an incubator for a concept before heading to market – this is a crucial step in forecasting a restaurant’s ability to succeed or simply gain traction,” he added.
“I’m looking forward to seeing this team’s efforts in expanding Mid-Way’s menu while simultaneously energizing 3rd St. Market Hall’s experience with creative hawker stall concepts,” said Eric Kaye, general manager at 3rd Street Market Hall. “Food halls are meant to evolve and adjust to the needs (and wants) of the community in which it serves. I like what I’m seeing from our vendors and their ability to combine creativity with consistency — this is how modern hospitality professionals need to work,” he added.
One vendor, Valor Aquaponics LLC, left the food hall in June. Valor opened in March selling herbs, spices, fruits and produce supplied in part by owner Patrick Hansen’s farm in Waukesha.
The food hall is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The bar keeps slightly different hours and is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
