Mr. Wings Joins 3rd Street Market Hall
Kenosha-based chicken wings pop-up would be latest vendor at downtown food hall.
A new vendor is about to land at 3rd Street Market Hall, according to an occupancy permit.
Mr. Wings, specializing in chicken wings, tenders and sides, is set to join the downtown food hall, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave., which opened earlier this year. The restaurant appeared earlier this year at the food hall, operating a pop-up at Dairyland on June 8 during the NBA finals.
Initially, Ramirez set out to perfect the New York-style buffalo wing, which he eventually did in his home kitchen. He went on to win the title of best wings in Kenosha County during its first year in business. The recipe, sold as O.G. Buffalo at Mr. Wings, emerged from lots of trial and error, Ramirez said in an interview with the podcast Ktown Connects.
The restaurant’s name represents Ramirez’s initials, M.R., and though wings are available hot or mild, the menu’s raunchy titles turn up the temperature on any order.
Mr. Wings offers eight flavors of chicken wings and strips served with a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing. Cluckless vegetarian wings bring a meatless option to the table. Fried chicken roll ups, mozzarella sticks and fried pickles are also available.
In the early days of the pop-up, Ramirez trialed experimental flavors such as his cereal series, infusing his sauces with Fruity Pebbles and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.
No license application has yet been filed for the business, which would likely open at the food hall within the coming months. In the meantime, Mr. Wings can be found running pop ups in Kenosha, Mondays through Saturdays at tg’s Restaurant and Pub, Petrifying Springs Biergarten and Kenosha Yacht Club.
3rd Street Market Hall is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The 3rd Street Market Hall is now home to 15 food, alcohol and merchandise vendors. Another new vendor, Paper Plane Pizza, is set to open soon. One vendor, Valor Aquaponics LLC, recently left the food hall. Valor opened in March selling herbs, spices, fruits and produce supplied in part by owner Patrick Hansen’s farm in Waukesha.
