Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

3rd Street Market Hall, the long-anticipated food hall, officially opened Friday and Urban Milwaukee stopped by to take a look around.

The new food hall is located on the first floor of The Avenue at 275 W. Wisconsin Ave. It was developed by restaurateur Omar Shaikh and real estate developer Josh Krsnak. It was initially planned to be open by Summer 2020, but the project was delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the food hall is now officially open, the space isn’t quite finished. Some vendor stalls are still empty and there was construction ongoing when Urban Milwaukee showed up Friday afternoon.

Five food vendor stalls are currently open. They include Dairyland Old-Fashioned Frozen Custard and Hamburgers, Mid-Way Bakery, pasta purveyor Strega, Hot Dish Pantry with scratch-made midwestern comfort food inspired by global fare and Amano Pan.

A series of other vendors are poised to open in the coming weeks, including Greenhouse, Make Waves, and Middle East Side. Planned future tenants include Supernova Coffee & Doughnuts, Anytime Arepa, Dawg City, Kawa Ramen & Sushi, Sweet Treats and Paper Plane Pizza.

The opening, considering it was the middle of the afternoon on a Friday, was well attended. There were several dozen patrons milling around and eating. Based on where most of the crowd was spending their time, the large, 360-degree, 60-seat central bar and Dairyland were the most popular attractions.

Besides food, 3rd Street market Hall also has a Topgolf Swing Suite, a bags area, a large shuffleboard court, snookball and a selfie museum. The selfie museum, dubbed Photoverse, offers a series of photo booths created in partnership with the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design and entry tickets can be booked online. Brew City Brand also operates a small apparel kiosk at the hall.

The posted schedule through the remainder of January is Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The hall will be currently closed on Mondays.

Photos